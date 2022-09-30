Read full article on original website
One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs on South Watt Avenue
Pedestrian Suffers Major Injury in Collision With Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident occurred on September 29 in Sacramento when the walker was hit by a car. The collision occurred on northbound South Watt Avenue just south of Folsom Boulevard around 11:55 a.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Volkswagen Beetle.
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday night
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross N. California Blvd.Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four door sedan.Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to cotact them at (925) 943-5844.
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
eastcountytoday.net
Female Injured in Rollover Crash on Hillcrest Ave in Antioch
A vehicle crash injured a female driver and shut down a portion of Hillcrest Avenue near Wildflower in the City of Antioch just before 3:00 am Saturday. According to Antioch Police, the rollover crash was caused when a female attempted to reach down and grab a water bottle when she veered onto the center divide causing the vehicle to strike two trees in a rollover crash. No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
KGO
1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in car crash in Burlingame, police say
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Burlingame police on Saturday are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. They say two people were in the crosswalk at California Dr. and Oak Grove Ave. when the crash happened. Both people were taken to a hospital where one of the victims died. The other...
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Bicyclist dies in crash with wrong-way truck driver on Highway 1
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 1 Wednesday near Redwood City, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities said a large commercial truck traveling southbound crashed into the bicyclist going northbound, causing the cyclist to then crash into a tree on the right shoulder of the northbound […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Traffic Collision in Burlingame
A major traffic collision shut down California Drive in Burlingame late Friday evening, according to San Mateo County emergency officials. Burlingame police closed the roadway between Floribunda Avenue and Palm Drive overnight, but it reopened Saturday morning. One of the victims of the crash died and the other is in...
Front loader crashes into home, damages cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, according to a tweet from San Francisco Fire Department. The incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Friday at 3970 San Bruno Ave. Before crashing into the home, the front loader first collided with several cars. KRON On is streaming […]
Update: Driver rescued after vehicle flies 200 feet off cliff on Highway 1
SAN MATEO COAST -- A driver was rescued early Friday after his vehicle plunged more than 200 feet off a cliff on Highway 1 near Devil's Slide along the rugged San Mateo County coast.Cal Fire said its firefighters repelled down the cliff to reach the vehicle that had crashed onto a stretch of the beach at the base of the cliff.Once on scene, the firefighters extricated the male driver from vehicle and stabilized him. He was placed in a basket on the beach, lifted into a helicopter and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.Witnesses told fire officials that it was a single vehicle crash. No one else was located in vehicle. Cal Fire tweeted out images of the crash scene just south of the Tom Lantos tunnel and Devil's Slide as crews were readying to descend down the cliff to the beach.The rescue effort forced the closure of at least one lane of Highway 1 at Gray Whale Cove State Beach for several hours.
