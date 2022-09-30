ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer Elementary student injured on bus

By Jay Hathaway
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

An elementary school student was injured during a bus ride on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released by Monroe Public Schools.

“Yesterday afternoon, we had an incident on our bus that required first responders to be called to the bus,” MPS Superintendent Andrew Shaw said.

The incident took place on Custer bus route 33. Emergency personnel transported the student for additional medical attention. The student’s condition was not available.

Shaw added that he could not comment further because student disciplinary protocols are involved and additional information cannot be released while there is an active investigation into the matter.

MPS said in its statement that additional staff are available at Custer to offer emotional support to students who may be upset over the incident. Parents and children should contact one of Custer’s staff members to receive support services.

The district's Student Resource Officer, who is a member of the Monroe Police Department, and district officials are conducting an investigation.

TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records. Travis J Lewton, 31, attacked his mother, Nancy Lewton, 71, when she came home by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.
TOLEDO, OH
