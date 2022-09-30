Read full article on original website
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff
An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
Armed, Barricaded Suspect Peacefully Surrenders To LBPD
An armed and barricaded suspect peacefully surrendered to authorities after being shot at by police Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 25th Street after it was reported that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach, was pointing a gun at another person, according to Long Beach police.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
Man stabbed to death following argument with couple in downtown Los Angeles, police say
A man died Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed multiple times in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stabbing happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District. Police originally responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Instead they […]
Person Stabbed on Downtown LA Street
A person suffered multiple stab wounds Saturday afternoon during an attack in downtown Los Angeles. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers,...
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
Coroner ID’s Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Andy Macias was 33 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30...
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A. Identified
A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not known. Ledford died at the scene of the crash about 11...
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
2 Injured in Hit-and-Run Vehicle Collision into Taco Stand
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were victims of a hit-and-run collision involving a taco stand Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 11:53 p.m. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the hit-and-run...
Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles; Driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist riding in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. as the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. The vehicle was headed westbound on 61st Street […]
2 Shot at La Puente House Party
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
