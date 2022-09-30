2 arrested, accused of attempting to evade Coffee City Police

COFFEE CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – Coffee City Police arrested two men who are accused of attempting to evade their officers.

Police said that on Monday, Patrick Aubrey of Fort Worth was speeding through Coffee City headed southbound on Highway 155.

“Aubrey attempted to flee from Captain Skero on a Harley Davidson as Sergeant Welch joined in the pursuit,” Coffee City PD said.

Police said Aubrey continued to flee for several miles before stopping just inside the Anderson County line near Easy Street. Skero and Welch then took Aubrey into custody.

On Friday, police once again dealt with a chase. They say Cameron Evans of Flint was going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, headed northbound on Highway 155.

“Evans attempted to evade our officers as he entered into Smith County continuing at speeds of over 100 mph,” CCPD said.

Evans continued south before turning onto FM 344 headed east before eventually stopping near the 18100 block on FM 344 where he was taken into custody by Sergeant Welch and Officer Nutall with CCPD.

Aubrey and Evans are in the Henderson County Jail Friday morning, police said.



