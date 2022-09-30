ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHd3t_0iGnojfF00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast.

Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App

As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory shifts, they say their preparation still holds steady.

Thomas Bell, an Horry County spokesperson, said the county is seeing more than 7,000 utility outages and expects more to come.

Bell said at first officials thought there might be impact, but now they’re certain there will be.

“Certainly seeing a significant number of impacts,” Bell said. “Clearly a good number of trees have gone down, caused those power outages. I’m sure as the rain continues that storm surge comes up, we’ll see some roadblocks, some flooding. So confidence has certainly increased in the impacts.”

Bell’s biggest piece of advice is to stay inside.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Georgetown, SC
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfall#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Partial road closure in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

79K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy