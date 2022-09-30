ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Vestal, NY
Education
Binghamton, NY
Education
City
Vestal, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Good Grocery's New Program Increases Access to Food

Greater Good Grocery on State Street partnered with Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County to match SNAP purchases. Funding available matches SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used on any SNAP-eligible items at Greater Good. "We even let some people borrow our carts if...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ny Metro#Highschool#Vestal High School#The Binghamton Ny Metro#The Vestal High School#Windsor Central Schools#Owego Free Academy
WETM

Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsChannel 36

Paving to Begin on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - An advisory has been made aware for those that travel on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. Beginning on Friday, crews will begin paving the road starting at Hanover Square all the way to the roundabout on Route 13 just outside WENY's studios. It is strongly recommended that drivers take an alternate route to avoid delays.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Girl Scouts and NYS Senator Akshar Name Women of Distinction

A couple Southern Tier women are being recognized as Women of Distinction for their contributions to the community. New York State Senator Fred Akshar last week recognized ACHIEVE Chief Executive Officer Amy Howard as his final Senate Woman of Distinction for the 52nd district while The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has named the Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton, Carole Coppens as their 2022 Woman of Distinction.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy