Elmira College holds 54th Octagon Fair
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira College hosted its annual Octagon Fair on Saturday, showcasing the school's dozens of student organizations and offering a family-friendly event for the community.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
How Hard Is It To Be Accepted Into Binghamton University?
I would love to boast that I'm a college-educated person. But the truth is, while I attend college for three years at a two-year college, I never quite finished getting my degree. Radio got in the way, and I have no regrets. Although my father was less than pleased. But...
Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
Greater Good Grocery's New Program Increases Access to Food
Greater Good Grocery on State Street partnered with Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County to match SNAP purchases. Funding available matches SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used on any SNAP-eligible items at Greater Good. "We even let some people borrow our carts if...
Latest numbers, September 29th
Since yesterday, there has been minimal change in Broome County's COVID-19 numbers besides a small drop in hospitalizations.
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
New York Health Commissioner Visits B.U. Johnson City Health Campus
The New York State Health Commissioner is making a stop in Johnson City to tour some new health education facilities. Binghamton University says it was scheduled to be hosting Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett at 2:15 p.m. September 27 for a tour of the Health Sciences Campus on Corliss Avenue. The...
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
Paving to Begin on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - An advisory has been made aware for those that travel on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. Beginning on Friday, crews will begin paving the road starting at Hanover Square all the way to the roundabout on Route 13 just outside WENY's studios. It is strongly recommended that drivers take an alternate route to avoid delays.
Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat loneliness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges. Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort […]
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
Girl Scouts and NYS Senator Akshar Name Women of Distinction
A couple Southern Tier women are being recognized as Women of Distinction for their contributions to the community. New York State Senator Fred Akshar last week recognized ACHIEVE Chief Executive Officer Amy Howard as his final Senate Woman of Distinction for the 52nd district while The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has named the Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton, Carole Coppens as their 2022 Woman of Distinction.
Binghamton University Plays Pivotal Role In Hit HBO Max Series
Do you get excited when Binghamton or the surrounding area gets mentioned in a part of a television series or a movie? Well, I do. And Binghamton certainly has been a part of several television shows and movies. Some that I remember include an episode of NBC's 'The Office where...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
