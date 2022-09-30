Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Out-of-state crews remain hard at work, restoring power in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday evening marked more than 48 hours since Ian caused the lights to go out across parts of the Piedmont. Some are still in the dark. Although they are frustrated, those we spoke with were happy to at least see some progress. David Ferris and his...
WCNC
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
Westover Terrace Lane closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Westover Terrace Lane in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. A water main break on Westover Terrace Lane between Green Valley Road and W. Wendover Avenue has made the roadway unsafe to drive. All drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The roadway is expected to...
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
Carolina Classic Fair opens a day later due to Ian-related weather conditions
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair opened Saturday, one day later from when it was set to open. Officials pushed back the opening because of Ian-related weather conditions. WFMY News 2 crews caught up with folks at the fair Saturday that were determined to have a good time...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WXII 12
Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
Shots fired call on Summertree Lane in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured following a shooting on Summertree Lane in Greensboro. Greensboro police are investigating following a shots fired call Sunday night. Police confirmed the call came in after 9 p.m. WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information. Stay with us for the...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
