Greensboro, NC

WCNC

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Westover Terrace Lane closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Westover Terrace Lane in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. A water main break on Westover Terrace Lane between Green Valley Road and W. Wendover Avenue has made the roadway unsafe to drive. All drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The roadway is expected to...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#State Of Emergency#Triad
WXII 12

Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

