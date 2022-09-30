Read full article on original website
Related
October 2022 Brings New Laws To The Books For Connecticut Residents
The State of Connecticut has a few new laws on the books that took effect over the weekend while most of us slept. These new laws involve taking cheap lighters off the shelves like Large Dave pointed out last week to laws for law enforcement accountability, gun safety, juvenile justice, and much more.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
RELATED PEOPLE
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
cbia.com
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
NECN
New Laws to Take Effect in Connecticut Saturday
A number of new laws will take effect October 1. One takes a big step in protecting online dating users and victims of domestic violence. For starters, online dating services will need to let Connecticut users know the physical and financial risks at play. "I think this is another tool...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Cynthia Jennings (I): Candidate for Secretary of the State
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. Posted on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
Eyewitness News
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information
The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Comments / 0