Connecticut State

greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Nancy on Norwalk

Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law

GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
cbia.com

August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
NECN

New Laws to Take Effect in Connecticut Saturday

A number of new laws will take effect October 1. One takes a big step in protecting online dating users and victims of domestic violence. For starters, online dating services will need to let Connecticut users know the physical and financial risks at play. "I think this is another tool...
Eyewitness News

New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Yale Daily News

Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate

With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
thesuffieldobserver.com

Upcoming 2022 Connecticut Election Information

The Gubernatorial Election will be held Tuesday, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at 350 Mountain Road. Voter registration may be done online at voterregistration.ct.gov, by mail or in-person at the Town Hall. The Registrars of Voters’ office will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Town Clerk’s office will be open Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have questions, please call 860-668-3850 or 860-668-3880.
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE

