‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Wife Jenny McCarthy Sign Major First-Look Deal With Lionsgate
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has some big news. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, too. The duo has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. It’s a three year deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The couple will produce and create...
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
ETOnline.com
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent...
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
Apple Sets December Theatrical Release Date For Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’; Watch First Trailer & Read Q&A With Director Antoine Fuqua
Apple Original Films has dated the run-from-slavery thriller Emancipation for a December 2 theatrical opening, followed by a December 9 release on its Apple TV+ streaming site. This follows the film’s first showing in DC on Saturday, with star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua (who flew in from Italy, where he and Denzel Washington are shooting a third Equalizer film) discussed the fact-based film in a screening orchestrated by Apple and NAACP as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference. There has been much speculation — and erroneous reporting — as Apple and its filmmakers plotted just what...
Ars Technica
Deepfake Bruce Willis may be the next Hollywood star, and he’s OK with that [Updated]
According to the BBC and the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Bruce Willis said, "Please know that Bruce has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company." The original Telegraph report we cited appears to be in error, and it's unclear whether Deepcake ever had the permission to use Willis' likeness beyond a 2021 Russian cell phone commercial. We regret the error. We have published a new piece with more details.
EW.com
Kathy Najimy explains why Mary's crooked mouth is on the other side in Hocus Pocus 2
No, Mary Sanderson's mouth hasn't run amok in Hocus Pocus 2 — the beloved witch's iconic crooked jaw has a perfectly reasonable explanation for being on the other side of actress Kathy Najimy's mouth in the upcoming Disney sequel. Najimy exclusively tells EW that the character quirk (which she...
Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes
The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television. * Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.
ETOnline.com
Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa 'In Their Own Little World' During 'Intimate' Date Night, Eyewitness Says
Romance rumors are on the rise as Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted out on an "intimate" date night in New York City. The pair was snapped sharing dinner in a corner booth at Miss Lily's Jamaican Restaurant in the East Village on Wednesday. An eyewitness tells ET that they dined from about 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., saying goodbye with a hug and a kiss on the sidewalk before leaving in separate cars.
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
