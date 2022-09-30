Apple Original Films has dated the run-from-slavery thriller Emancipation for a December 2 theatrical opening, followed by a December 9 release on its Apple TV+ streaming site. This follows the film’s first showing in DC on Saturday, with star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua (who flew in from Italy, where he and Denzel Washington are shooting a third Equalizer film) discussed the fact-based film in a screening orchestrated by Apple and NAACP as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference. There has been much speculation — and erroneous reporting — as Apple and its filmmakers plotted just what...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO