Thibodaux, LA

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges in Connection with a September Shooting. Louisiana – On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, and Jamyren Richard, 23, of Raceland, Louisiana were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder for an alleged shooting that occurred earlier this month.
RACELAND, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
GIBSON, LA
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that John Monroe Cameron, 45, of Jena, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph for possession of heroin. Cameron was sentenced to 46 months (3 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.
JENA, LA
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
SABINE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 25 Raceland Shooting Death Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 25 Raceland Shooting Death Investigation. On September 25, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported that investigators are looking into a shooting that happened overnight in Raceland, Louisiana, and killed one individual. Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport, Louisiana, was confirmed as the victim by investigators.
RACELAND, LA
Louisiana State Police K-9 Reza Retires After Seven Years of Dedicated Service

Louisiana State Police K-9 Reza Retires After Seven Years of Dedicated Service. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that K-9 Reza will retire following seven years of dedicated service. Reza is a nine-year-old Belgian-Malinois who immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands. K-9 Reza joined the Louisiana State Police in the fall of 2015 and has been assigned to Troop L with her handler, Sgt. Matt Fandal, ever since.
LOUISIANA STATE
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 96. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 96 westbound near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd in St. Martin Parish soon before 7:30 a.m. on September 25, 2022. Chester J. Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana State Police Joins ABLE Project Training and Support Initiative

Louisiana State Police Joins ABLE Project Training and Support Initiative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police announced on September 29, 2022, that they had been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, a national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
LOUISIANA STATE
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120 on September 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Albert Nettles, 35, of Marthaville, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
Louisiana News for September 29, 2022

Louisiana – A list of news articles published by Calcasieu.info on September 29, 2022. Road Closures Announced by the City of Sulphur for Sulphur High Homecoming Parade. Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters. Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect...
LOUISIANA STATE
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

