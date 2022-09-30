Read full article on original website
Arkansas remains in Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday. The Hogs were No. 19 last week. They had gotten as high as No. 10 in the nation before losing 23-21 to Texas A&M. Then the Hogs fell to No. 2 Alabama 49-26 on Saturday in Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas’ quarterback situation being discussed
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas’ quarterback situation is a hot topic following the 49-26 loss to now No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Razorback Stadium. The Tide moved up today from No. 2 following Georgia surprisingly struggling to beat Missouri. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the starter and key player for Arkansas. Who is behind him created a buzz when Sam Pittman sent Cade Fortin into the game instead of Malik Hornsby after Jefferson took a shot to the head when he was slammed to the ground by an Alabama defender.
Tide dominates fourth quarter against Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Alabama used a dominating fourth quarter to upend No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday afternoon in Razorback Stadium. Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead and it appeared the Hogs were going to be blown out at home. Arkansas scored on its last drive of the first half to finally get on the scoreboard. Then Arkansas dominated the third quarter scoring 16 points to pull within 28-23. But it was at that point things fell apart for the Hogs.
Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
Hog Game Day: Arkansas falls to Alabama 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The No. 20 Razorbacks are back on home turf as they host the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. These talent filled teams will kickoff October game day Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Fans at home can watch the game on CBS or the Paramount+ app.
