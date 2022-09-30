ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
nwahomepage.com

NWA Audio Theater to present Shakespeare classic

A Shakespeare classic comedy is being adapted for radio theater. Watch as a few members from “The Taming of the Shrew” cast join Good Day NWA to share more about NWA Audio Theater and how you can see the show. NWA Audio Theater presents “The Taming of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
topshelfmusicmag.com

Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one

In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
BENTONVILLE, AR
freeweekly.com

Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger

Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?

Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick …. First justice center for poultry workers opens in …. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Bentonville High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Hunter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA – Hogtown, Razorback Hockey, Pottery

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages. It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There are several activation’s including food trucks, inflatable’s, and more. Plus, live music will be provided by Funk Factory! You can hear the band at HogTown starting at 10:30 a.m. and lasting all the way up until a half-hour before game time. If you want a double dose of funk factory, they’ll also be playing at George’s Majestic Lounge after the game!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO

