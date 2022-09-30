Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
KYTV
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
nwahomepage.com
NWA Audio Theater to present Shakespeare classic
A Shakespeare classic comedy is being adapted for radio theater. Watch as a few members from “The Taming of the Shrew” cast join Good Day NWA to share more about NWA Audio Theater and how you can see the show. NWA Audio Theater presents “The Taming of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium. According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
topshelfmusicmag.com
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
freeweekly.com
Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger
Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
ksmu.org
‘My life is this. I love what I do’— Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders reflects on life, death and comedy
Terry Wayne Sanders defines himself as a Branson entertainer. September 2022 marks his 43rd season at Silver Dollar City. He also juggles seven other jobs as a year-round working actor and comedian. Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders has been working the crowds at Silver Dollar City for 43 seasons. At...
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas football coach?
Razorback fans supporting the hogs through thick …. First justice center for poultry workers opens in …. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Scott County sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Bentonville High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Hunter...
OHP identifies man who drowned in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/30/22: The victim has been identified as Nathan Williams. A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man...
Two Branson restaurants named nation’s ‘hidden gems’
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA – Hogtown, Razorback Hockey, Pottery
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. If you’re headed to the Razorback game don’t forget about HogTown! HogTown is the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages. It’s located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. There are several activation’s including food trucks, inflatable’s, and more. Plus, live music will be provided by Funk Factory! You can hear the band at HogTown starting at 10:30 a.m. and lasting all the way up until a half-hour before game time. If you want a double dose of funk factory, they’ll also be playing at George’s Majestic Lounge after the game!
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Comments / 0