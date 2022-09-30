Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs on South Watt Avenue
Pedestrian Suffers Major Injury in Collision With Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident occurred on September 29 in Sacramento when the walker was hit by a car. The collision occurred on northbound South Watt Avenue just south of Folsom Boulevard around 11:55 a.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Volkswagen Beetle.
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
actionnewsnow.com
Walnuts everywhere, police say a tractor-trailer dislodged near E. Eaton Road off-ramp
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a tractor-trailer overturned near the E. Eaton Road off-ramp, spilling walnuts everywhere, on Sunday morning. Police say that a mechanical failure caused the tractor-trailer to dislodge and overturn. Part of the roundabout at the E. Eaton Road off-ramp was closed for about an hour. It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
Sacramento crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured
SACRAMENTO — A crash involving a motorcycle and car left one person dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened on 4501 Marconi Avenue, leaving one person dead. Two other people were been taken to the hospital.California Highway Patrol - North Sacramento has taken over the investigation.No further details have been released.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Chico after police stand-off at E. 5th Avenue home Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 5:24 P.M. UPDATE - Chico police say that a man in possession of a gun was arrested in the 300 block of E. 5th Ave. after he held a woman and her 6-year-old son against their will on Sunday. At around 10:19 a.m., police say that they responded...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
16-year-old injured after shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a 16-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. There is no further information […]
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
Fatal crash near Meridian
A fatal crash occurred near the unincorporated community Meridian shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29th.
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
