Yuba City, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs on South Watt Avenue

Pedestrian Suffers Major Injury in Collision With Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident occurred on September 29 in Sacramento when the walker was hit by a car. The collision occurred on northbound South Watt Avenue just south of Folsom Boulevard around 11:55 a.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Volkswagen Beetle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Walnuts everywhere, police say a tractor-trailer dislodged near E. Eaton Road off-ramp

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a tractor-trailer overturned near the E. Eaton Road off-ramp, spilling walnuts everywhere, on Sunday morning. Police say that a mechanical failure caused the tractor-trailer to dislodge and overturn. Part of the roundabout at the E. Eaton Road off-ramp was closed for about an hour. It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood

On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured

SACRAMENTO — A crash involving a motorcycle and car left one person dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened on 4501 Marconi Avenue, leaving one person dead. Two other people were been taken to the hospital.California Highway Patrol - North Sacramento has taken over the investigation.No further details have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

16-year-old injured after shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a 16-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. There is no further information […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Human remains found in Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

