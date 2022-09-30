CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a tractor-trailer overturned near the E. Eaton Road off-ramp, spilling walnuts everywhere, on Sunday morning. Police say that a mechanical failure caused the tractor-trailer to dislodge and overturn. Part of the roundabout at the E. Eaton Road off-ramp was closed for about an hour. It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m.

CHICO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO