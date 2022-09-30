It's a disgusting trash pit. Why do they have so much trash laying around? All they need to do is put it back in the dumpsters after they sort through it. There are so many more people squatting and wandering around in our business neighborhood than there were before the fence went up along the river behind the Cobblestone mall.They burned out a wild hillside behind my office a few months ago. It's only a matter of time before that little gully goes up in flames and someone gets hurt.This group gets nasty when you tell them to get off of our properties...
yup and they come to my business and steal lights off of my building to sell I guess for drugs. I have cameras and I'm notified instantly when they walk on to my property. I use the alarm and they dont care. I call the police and they don't do a thing never show up. I send pictures to them and nothing ever comes of it. same people keep coming back. maybe it's time to take the law into our own hands.
Most of the homeless create their own problems when the choose to disrespect the surround areas and the people. The don't have to live like pigs and bring in so much trash and garbage and destroy the area they are in. If they want to be left alone they need to do better. Alot of the homeless are lost in addiction and don't want help, they don't want any limits put on their life. They are lost in their own world.
