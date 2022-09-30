ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 12

Jeffery Yeider
2d ago

It's a disgusting trash pit. Why do they have so much trash laying around? All they need to do is put it back in the dumpsters after they sort through it. There are so many more people squatting and wandering around in our business neighborhood than there were before the fence went up along the river behind the Cobblestone mall.They burned out a wild hillside behind my office a few months ago. It's only a matter of time before that little gully goes up in flames and someone gets hurt.This group gets nasty when you tell them to get off of our properties...

Reply
9
NorCal Grown
2d ago

yup and they come to my business and steal lights off of my building to sell I guess for drugs. I have cameras and I'm notified instantly when they walk on to my property. I use the alarm and they dont care. I call the police and they don't do a thing never show up. I send pictures to them and nothing ever comes of it. same people keep coming back. maybe it's time to take the law into our own hands.

Reply(3)
7
Amy N David
2d ago

Most of the homeless create their own problems when the choose to disrespect the surround areas and the people. The don't have to live like pigs and bring in so much trash and garbage and destroy the area they are in. If they want to be left alone they need to do better. Alot of the homeless are lost in addiction and don't want help, they don't want any limits put on their life. They are lost in their own world.

Reply
6
Related
Plumas County News

Some restrictions eased on BLM lands in Plumas County

With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site

As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Society
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Redding, CA
Society
Paradise Post

Shasta County officials warn of people impersonating election officials, voter intimidation

Shasta County officials are warning residents about a group of people impersonating election officials who are questioning voters about their registration. Members of the group wear reflective vests and claim to be part of a “voter task force,” said County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. She said her office has not authorized any house calls and that she considers these kinds of aggressive tactics to be a form of voter intimidation.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Getting in front of election fraud claims

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Happening Monday night, the election's office in Shasta County will hold an online panel to get in front of a new wave of false election claims. This comes after strong allegations of fraud were mentioned at a recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors Meeting. Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen also spoke at that meeting, debunking the claims.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
CHICO, CA
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California

With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
REDDING, CA
insideedition.com

New Footage Captures Sherri Papini Talking to Police With Bandage on Her Nose

A new video of the notorious California super mom who faked her kidnapping was released. It shows Sherri Papini with a bandage across her nose as she clutches her knees to her chest, and tells police officers about her "kidnapping" back in 2016 at her Redding, California, home. Papini inflicted the injuries on herself, including breaking her nose with a hockey stick, to bolster her lies. She was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
krcrtv.com

Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation

REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy