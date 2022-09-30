Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Wounded in La Puente Shooting
A man was killed and a women wounded in a shooting in La Puente, authorities said. It occurred at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue where deputies found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and a woman with gunshot wounds to her outer extremities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
1 Killed In Tustin Freeway Crash Possibly Triggered By Wrong Way Vehicle
A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion road from the...
mynewsla.com
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
mynewsla.com
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck by Two Hit-and-Run Vehicles Dies at Hospital
A man who was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Coachella died at a hospital, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets, where they found a man about 50 years old lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Rivera.
mynewsla.com
Armed, Barricaded Suspect Peacefully Surrenders To LBPD
An armed and barricaded suspect peacefully surrendered to authorities after being shot at by police Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 25th Street after it was reported that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach, was pointing a gun at another person, according to Long Beach police.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles
A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Cite 27 Drivers, Tow 14 Vehicles at DUI Checkpoint
Twenty-seven drivers were issued citations Saturday for operating an unlicensed motor vehicle or driving with a suspended or revoked license during a DUI traffic operation in Pomona. The checkpoint was held between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, said the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic...
mynewsla.com
Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Five Injured in Moreno Valley
One person died and five others were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was confirmed dead and five others were taken...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed on Downtown LA Street
A person suffered multiple stab wounds Saturday afternoon during an attack in downtown Los Angeles. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing by arriving officers,...
mynewsla.com
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Woman’s Body Found In Home That Burned In Lake Forest
Authorities Sunday are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that burned in Lake Forest. The fire in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Sean Doran. Doran said it was...
mynewsla.com
Man with Possible Dementia Missing from Bellflower
Sheriff’s investigators Saturday asked the public for help Saturday locating a 67-year-old man who has a leg injury and possible dementia and went missing from Bellflower. Gregory Eugene was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Bellflower and Alondra boulevards, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
mynewsla.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
mynewsla.com
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Missing in Whittier
An 84-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Saturday in Whittier. Julian Frank Covarubias was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 9600 block of Mills Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Covarubias is Latino, 5 feet 10 inches...
mynewsla.com
Relatives Sue Over Death of Worker in Fullerton Firm Explosion
Relatives of a worker killed during a 2021 explosion at a Fullerton engineering firm are suing multiple defendants over the 29-year-old Lynwood man’s death during testing of a fire-fighting system. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Wednesday include Jesus Siordia and Irene Fombona, the parents...
