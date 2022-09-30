Increasing evidence suggests that the intestinal microbiota composition could play a role in specific pathologies such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. This study aims to demonstrate that the intestinal microbiota modulated by a diet creating dysbiosis increased the size of the myocardial infarction and that probiotics could attenuate this effect. To do this, microbiota transplants from rats fed a dysbiotic or non-dysbiotic diet in the presence or absence of probiotics were performed for 10Â days on rats whose microbiota had been previously suppressed by antibiotic therapy. Then, the anterior coronary artery of the transplanted rats was occluded for 30Â min. Infarct size was measured after 24Â h of reperfusion, while signaling pathways were evaluated after 15Â min of reperfusion. Intestinal resistance, plasma concentration of LPS (lipopolysaccharides), activation of NF-ÎºB and Akt and composition of the microbiota were also measured. Our results demonstrate a larger infarct size in animals transplanted with the dysbiotic microbiota without probiotics compared to the other groups, including those that received the dysbiotic microbiota with probiotics. This increase in infarct size correlates with a higher firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio, NF-kB phosphorylation and plasma LPS concentration, and a decrease in intestinal barrier resistance and Akt. These results indicate that dysbiotic microbiota promotes an increase in infarct size, an effect that probiotics can attenuate.

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO