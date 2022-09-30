Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
The compositional and functional diversity of the gut fungal microbiome
In a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, researchers assessed the role of gut bacterial microbiome assembly and the gut mycobiome in relation to health, pathology, and clinical applications. Background. Studies have built a framework for investigating how gut fungi are connected to—or perhaps cause—different diseases and how to...
News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health
Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
News-Medical.net
High-resolution pangenome dataset provides genetic insights into domestic and wild silkworm
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
News-Medical.net
What is the efficacy of curcumin as a photosensitizer, prophylactic and therapeutic agent against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent study published in Viruses, researchers investigated the efficacy of curcumin as a blue light photosensitizing agent for photodynamic therapy (PDT), as a prophylactic agent, and as a therapeutic agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. The continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has threatened vaccine...
News-Medical.net
Facilitating innovative drug development with FLAG Claudin family proteins
The Claudin family proteins, including Claudin 18.2, Claudin 18.1, Claudin 6, and Claudin 9, have been introduced effectively by ACROBiosystems. These multi-pass full-length transmembrane target antigens are typically challenging to produce while preserving their original structure. ACROBiosystems has created many multi-pass transmembrane protein production platforms, including virus-like particles (VLP), detergent...
Nature.com
Dysbiotic microbiota contributes to the extent of acute myocardial infarction in rats
Increasing evidence suggests that the intestinal microbiota composition could play a role in specific pathologies such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes. This study aims to demonstrate that the intestinal microbiota modulated by a diet creating dysbiosis increased the size of the myocardial infarction and that probiotics could attenuate this effect. To do this, microbiota transplants from rats fed a dysbiotic or non-dysbiotic diet in the presence or absence of probiotics were performed for 10Â days on rats whose microbiota had been previously suppressed by antibiotic therapy. Then, the anterior coronary artery of the transplanted rats was occluded for 30Â min. Infarct size was measured after 24Â h of reperfusion, while signaling pathways were evaluated after 15Â min of reperfusion. Intestinal resistance, plasma concentration of LPS (lipopolysaccharides), activation of NF-ÎºB and Akt and composition of the microbiota were also measured. Our results demonstrate a larger infarct size in animals transplanted with the dysbiotic microbiota without probiotics compared to the other groups, including those that received the dysbiotic microbiota with probiotics. This increase in infarct size correlates with a higher firmicutes/bacteroidetes ratio, NF-kB phosphorylation and plasma LPS concentration, and a decrease in intestinal barrier resistance and Akt. These results indicate that dysbiotic microbiota promotes an increase in infarct size, an effect that probiotics can attenuate.
Healthline
Can High Cholesterol Lead to Pulmonary Embolism?
High cholesterol is a condition in which you have too much low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, in your blood. Over time, high cholesterol levels may increase your risk of developing heart disease and related complications. Cholesterol deposits (called plaques) in your arteries can. and travel through your...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
News-Medical.net
What were the effects of COVID-19 on our food choices?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers proposed a protocol to assess the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on eating behavior and food choices. Research suggests that some individuals infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) develop sensory symptoms like the loss of...
News-Medical.net
Obscure family of viruses already endemic in African monkeys "poised for spillover" to humans
An obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is "poised for spillover" to humans, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research published online Sept. 30 in the journal Cell. While such arteriviruses are already considered a...
News-Medical.net
What is the risk of Omicron infection in pregnant women?
In a recent study published in BMJ Medicine, researchers evaluated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women during the Omicron predominance period in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Previous studies characterized SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women when the infecting variants of concern (VOCs)...
News-Medical.net
Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI
Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
