New Low-Profile Reel Delivers Compact Power and Dependability. Tranx is synonymous with power and dependability. Shimano designed the entire Tranx family for smooth and reliable performance, exceeding the expectations of every freshwater and saltwater angler. Shimano expands the Tranx family of low-profile reels with the all-new Tranx 150 to meet the specific needs of Texas and Gulf Coast wading anglers with a versatile offering perfect for lighter inshore presentations. The smallest offering in the Tranx lineup, the Tranx 150 delivers the compact power and palmability of its larger counterparts while offering anglers enhanced durability and protection against the corrosive effects of saltwater.

