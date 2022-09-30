ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2. The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo’s

You've heard the phrase "Everything Must Go!" when businesses are closing down and they are having their "final" sale, right? Well, Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will take it one step further. According to Kirin Chawla's website, Unfiltered with Kirin, everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in October 2022

October is a great time for local produce. “You’ll see the market get more and more full as the month goes on,” says Darlene Rowland, executive director of BREADA, which operates the Red Stick Farmers Market. “We’ll have all sorts of greens, heirloom pumpkins, satsumas and a lot more produce that people get excited about.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Eight Livingston Parish teachers awarded grants

LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr., Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Are these pumpkin spice creations too extreme?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every season seems to usher in the return of an annual tradition or even a specific mindset. Many Louisianans greet spring with a renewed focus on growth and fun by embarking on spring cleaning activities and preparing for Mardi Gras. And then there’s the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Mayor outlines plan to expand EV charging infrastructure in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In anticipation of the growth of electric vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shares the City-Parish’s strategic plan to expand EV charging infrastructure Friday morning. The federal government approved a $73 million plan for Louisiana to deploy 394 charging...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University to hold runway show for suicide awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will hold its second annual runway show to bring awareness to bullying and suicide. A Southern University professor, Rossalyn Thyssen, who has lost her son to suicide wants the Baton Rouge community to be aware of situations of bullying and suicide. “Bullying and suicide are topics that aren’t talked about enough, but target and take the lives of many kids across the nation,” said Thyssen.
BATON ROUGE, LA

