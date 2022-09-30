Read full article on original website
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2. The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo’s
You've heard the phrase "Everything Must Go!" when businesses are closing down and they are having their "final" sale, right? Well, Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will take it one step further. According to Kirin Chawla's website, Unfiltered with Kirin, everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will...
Local family partners with Southern University for second annual Bullying & Suicide Awareness runway show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the U.S., suicide rates are steadily increasing among people of all ages. In response to such alarming statistics, organizations across the country are promoting suicide awareness events. On a local level, one Baton Rouge-based institution is partnering with a family that was personally...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets in October 2022
October is a great time for local produce. “You’ll see the market get more and more full as the month goes on,” says Darlene Rowland, executive director of BREADA, which operates the Red Stick Farmers Market. “We’ll have all sorts of greens, heirloom pumpkins, satsumas and a lot more produce that people get excited about.”
The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant
If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
Greek combo plate, charcuterie board and spinach and artichoke dip: Best things we ate this week
You can't throw a falafel in this town without hitting an excellent Greek and Lebanese restaurant, so picking just one is difficult. But this is my go-to comfort food after a particularly stressful day at work. Serop's Express has a smorgasbord of side options, but my favorites are the tomato,...
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
Eight Livingston Parish teachers awarded grants
LIVINGSTON, La. – Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students. The grant program, which was initiated in 1991, is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr., Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and...
Former ‘Gremlin Gang’ member signs million-dollar record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd near Tower Park Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area drivers may want to avoid the area surrounding a Sunday (October 2) evening crash with injuries. The incident occurred on Sherwood Forest Boulevard across from Tower Park Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North. Officials say one person who sustained minor injuries was...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
Are these pumpkin spice creations too extreme?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every season seems to usher in the return of an annual tradition or even a specific mindset. Many Louisianans greet spring with a renewed focus on growth and fun by embarking on spring cleaning activities and preparing for Mardi Gras. And then there’s the...
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
Mayor outlines plan to expand EV charging infrastructure in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In anticipation of the growth of electric vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shares the City-Parish’s strategic plan to expand EV charging infrastructure Friday morning. The federal government approved a $73 million plan for Louisiana to deploy 394 charging...
Southern University to hold runway show for suicide awareness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will hold its second annual runway show to bring awareness to bullying and suicide. A Southern University professor, Rossalyn Thyssen, who has lost her son to suicide wants the Baton Rouge community to be aware of situations of bullying and suicide. “Bullying and suicide are topics that aren’t talked about enough, but target and take the lives of many kids across the nation,” said Thyssen.
Comments / 0