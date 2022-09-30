Read full article on original website
Related
They were turned away from urgent care. The reason? Their car insurance
Russell Cook expected a quick, inexpensive visit to an urgent care center for his daughter after a car wreck. She wasn't badly hurt, but they were sent to an emergency room — for a much larger bill.
6 Tips to Pay Less for Car Insurance If You Have a Teen Driver
Having teen drivers in the house can be anxiety-inducing in more ways than one. Putting a teenager behind the wheel can stress your patience and auto insurance rates. Car insurance rates rise dramatically for young drivers under 25, influenced by factors that increase the risk of an at-fault accident, such as age, driving habits and even gender.
How Does Insurance Cover Hit-And-Runs?
A driver hits your car and flees the scene. If your car is parked, you may not see it happen. If you’re in the car, you may be stunned and not catch their license plate. Either way, you can be left with costly damage and little hope of tracking down the perpetrator (or their insurance info).
artofhealthyliving.com
How To Effectively Negotiate Your Hospital Bills?
Hospital bills can be a big financial burden, but there are a few ways to repay them. One option is to set up a payment plan with the hospital to make the payments more manageable and ensure that you don’t fall behind. Another option is to contact your insurance company and see if they can help cover some of the costs. There are also a few charitable organizations that may be able to assist with hospital bill repayment. If you find yourself with a large hospital bill that you’re struggling to repay and those options do not work, you can take out an emergency medical loan.
Comments / 0