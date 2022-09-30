Read full article on original website
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
natureworldnews.com
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
Over the past few years, the world’s supply chains have been strained and disrupted by the COVID pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising geopolitical tensions. These started with the US-China trade war and then intensified following the war in Ukraine. In response to the cumulative economic and...
Business Insider
The millionaire population is set to skyrocket by 2026 in places like India and Brazil. Here's how fast countries around the world are minting millionaires.
Inflation and rising asset values will drive some of this global wealth growth.India and Brazil top the list of the fastest rate of growth in number of millionaires by 2026. The future of the global economy is looking increasingly uncertain, but millions of people across the world are getting ready to join the millionaire club at least on paper.
howafrica.com
This Zanzibar King Was Exiled By The British For Refusing To Allow His Kingdom To Be Colonized
Sheikh Khalid bin Barghash Al-Busaid was the sixth ruler of Zanzibar. A very powerful ruler, it was suspected that he killed his only cousin Sayyid Hamad bin Thuwaini of Zanzibar to seize power and expand his kingdom. But the British who had settled on the island of Zanzibar by the...
Phys.org
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
msn.com
Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit
Dissension among participants of the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit opening Wednesday in Washington, D.C., is complicating the Biden administration’s efforts to forge stronger ties with the region. Two of the summit’s participants — the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands — are publicly resisting Biden administration efforts to deepen...
Phys.org
Land tenure drives deforestation rates in Brazil
Tropical deforestation causes widespread degradation of biodiversity and carbon stocks. Researchers from the German Center of Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Leipzig University were now able to test the relationship between land tenure and deforestation rates in Brazil. Their research, which was published in Nature Communications, shows that poorly defined land rights go hand in hand with increased deforestation rates. Privatizing these lands, as is often promoted in the tropics, can only mitigate this effect if combined with strict environmental policies.
Phys.org
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’
Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
Google Translate app pulled from mainland China
Google has axed its Translate app in mainland China, abandoning one of its last footholds there.
Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Phys.org
Southern resident orca pod falls to lowest number in 46 years
Only 73 southern resident orcas that live along the coast of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia remain as of July 1, according to the latest census from the Center for Whale Research. In the last year, three whales died—K21, K44 and L89. Meanwhile, two calves were born in February and...
