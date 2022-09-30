ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

Related
Exploring Australians' climate change views, practices, and capabilities

Over the past decade, Australians have highlighted the importance of climate change action to their future survival with movements such as Extinction Rebellion and School Strikes for Climate . Children, too, have been calling for urgent change by skipping school and taking to the streets in School Strike 4 Climate...
Phys.org

Mental health in the UK is about to get worse, and inequality will have a lot to do with it

The U.K. government's recent mini-budget has come in for a lot of criticism. Its effect on stock markets, pensions and the value of the pound have barely been out of the news. As a clinical psychologist, one issue I find alarming, but has barely been discussed, is the possible effect this will have on the mental health of the British public. Specifically, I am concerned about the cutting of the top rate of tax, what this will do to income inequality, and what this will do to people's mental health.
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Unemployment#Australians#Economy#Labor Market#Job Opportunities#Flinders University#Oecd
The Independent

Home Secretary claims Britain has ‘too many’ low-skilled migrants

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has claimed that Britain has too many “low-skilled” immigrants who don’t contribute enough to growing the country’s economy.In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Ms Braverman said the Conservative Party is committed to reducing net immigration despite plans to review policies in an attempt to boost growth with workers from abroad.On the eve of the party conference, the Home Secretary said: “What we’ve got is too many low skilled workers coming into this country.“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing...
Phys.org

Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life

Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
The Associated Press

Polco Raises $14 Million Led by Mercury For New Public Sector Performance Analytics Initiative

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Polco, a data-driven civic participation SAAS platform for community members and leaders, today announced that it raised $14 million in funding from an investor group led by Mercury Fund and including BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005193/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Independent

Douglas Ross: U-turn on top rate of income tax ‘the right decision’

Abandoning a plan to abolish the 45p top rate of income tax for the highest earners is “the right decision” by the Chancellor, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.He told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that politicians “have to listen and respond and that is exactly what the Chancellor has done”.Mr Ross said: “This morning we know that the Chancellor has confirmed a change to the budget that was presented 10 days ago.“I think he’s made the right decision – the best parts of the Government’s growth plan going forward remain and the area that caused most concern...
The Hill

Caribbean nations taking steps to clean up cancer-causing chemicals: UN

Caribbean governments have made headway in reducing the presence of cancer-causing chemicals that have long been plaguing their environments, according to the United Nations. With the conclusion of a seven-year, $9 million program, eight participating countries have ramped up their abilities to sample and inventory “persistent organic pollutants” (POPs) — long-lasting, accumulative chemicals that contaminate the…
Phys.org

Our cities are warming and urban greenery could help

Cities worldwide are warming by 0.5 °C on average per decade—29% faster than in rural areas—according to an article published online in Communications Earth & Environment. The findings suggest that climate change and urban expansion are accelerating urban surface warming. Planting trees and vegetation in cities—also known as urban greening—is reported to offset about 0.13 °C of surface warming per decade in European cities.
Phys.org

The majority of reindeer grazing land is under cumulative pressures

Reindeer herding has a long history in northern Norway, Sweden and Finland. It has shaped the Fennoscandian mountain landscape, and is also seen as means to mitigate climate change effects on vegetation. Yet a new study published in Scientific Reports shows that the majority of this grazing land is exposed to cumulative pressures, threatened by the expansion of human activities towards the north.
Phys.org

Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize. Paabo's research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics, and has "generated new understanding of our evolutionary history", it said. "By revealing...
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More

This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
Phys.org

Medicine Prize opens Nobel week clouded by war

Breast cancer discoveries and mRNA vaccines are seen as possible winners when the Nobel Medicine Prize kicks off a week of winner announcements on Monday, with this year's awards held under the shadow of war in Europe. Established more than 120 years ago before Europe was ravaged by two world...
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
BBC

Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run

A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
