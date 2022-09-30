Rain and wind from Hurricane Ian have subsided, making way for a sunny weekend

After Hurricane Ian pushes through the Lowcountry, storm conditions will start to improve in Beaufort County on Friday evening with rain expected to stop and winds to calm to below 10 mph around midnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service .

“Conditions will begin to improve this evening across Southeast South Carolina as a weakening Ian moves farther inland into North Carolina,” according to their report Friday morning.

The storm was taking aim at an area between North Charleston and Myrtle Beach and was expected to hit landfall around mid-day.

After midnight Friday, Beaufort County is unlikely to experience rain or high winds for the next week. The weather will be sunny through next Thursday, with the exception of Monday being only partly sunny.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 with lows in the upper 50s during the night.

The high for Monday is 73, and the weather will get gradually warmer during the week until an expected high near 79 on Thursday.