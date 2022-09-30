ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
CNBC

Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned

Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
nationalinterest.org

Flying Car Startup Kittyhawk Crashes and Burns

“We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next,” the company said in a LinkedIn post. It’s a common futurist’s lament: “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”. There are some companies...
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
The Associated Press

Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
