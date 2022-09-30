Read full article on original website
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
ZDNet
American Airlines decided to be honest with customers. They may not like it
There comes a point in your life when you needs to unburden yourself. Let it out, let it go, let it wash over others, and see the reaction. Somehow, releasing your inner contradictions, imperfections, and torment can make you feel free. Or, at least, a little lighter. I was moved...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
CNBC
Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned
Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
nationalinterest.org
Flying Car Startup Kittyhawk Crashes and Burns
“We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next,” the company said in a LinkedIn post. It’s a common futurist’s lament: “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”. There are some companies...
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Boeing behind schedule in gaining approval for new Max jets
Federal officials say Boeing has completed little of the work necessary to certify new versions of its 737 Max jetliner by a year-end deadline, and the aircraft maker is lobbying Congress for more time. If the Federal Aviation Administration does not certify the planes by year end, Boeing would be...
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘New era of aviation’: First all-electric commuter airplane takes flight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made last week when the world’s first all-electric commuter airplane took its first test flight over Washington state. According to The Associated Press, if the Federal Aviation Administration certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.
