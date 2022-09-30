Read full article on original website
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Set For Oct. 14-15
ETNA GREEN — The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 West CR 25 South, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support our multiple missions for Kosciusko County.
Mary Leona Baker
Mary Leona Baker, 87, Wabash, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 25, 1935. She married Hubert Clifford Baker; he died in 1997. She is survived by her son, Laurel Baker, Wabash; three stepchildren, Hubert Baker III and Walter Baker, both of Wabash, and Michael (Kim) Baker, Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Singleton, Wabash.
Calvin Eugene Koontz
Calvin Eugene Koontz, 96, Plymouth, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, peacefully at his home. Calvin was born Sept. 7, 1926. On Dec. 31, 1946, he married Evelyn Lucille Huff; she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Gregory Koontz, Morgantown, Kendall Koontz, Bremen,...
David Ray Ramp
David Ray Ramp, 78, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home. He was born on March 26, 1944. On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children Shelia...
Annual ‘Heart Of The Community’ Fundraiser Draws Hundreds To NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — Based on the lack of parking spaces at the North Webster Community Center on Saturday evening, it was hard to believe that any cars were still in their driveways and garages at homes throughout the town. Similarly, after stepping inside the NWCC, it was hard to believe that anyone was eating dinner anywhere else.
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Syracuse Public Library Hosting Fix-It Clinics
SYRACUSE — Is a broken lamp cluttering your home? Don’t trash it. Bring it to the Syracuse Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, to learn the skills necessary to repair it with help from guest instructor Steve Woolley. This fix-it clinic will teach participants how to...
Vivian Ruth Pugh
Vivian Ruth Pugh, 92, of North Manchester, passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Timbercrest in North Manchester. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930. She married Jack Pugh on July 25, 1948; he preceded her in death. Vivian is survived by her brother, Charles...
Timeline From The Past: Tippecanoe River Pollution, WCHS Football Players Suspended
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 6, 1971 — A state biologist said today a band of pollution that has killed thousands upon thousands of fish in the Tippecanoe River along a stretch from Warsaw to beyond Rochester is no longer a threat.
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
First Baptist Church Of Pierceton Hosting Revival Meetings
PIERCETON — First Baptist Church of Pierceton will be having revival meetings with Evangelist Mike Patterson, Oct. 9-13. Patterson led a life of crime, in and out of jail and prison. He trusted Christ as savior at the age of 22 while serving his second prison term in Ohio....
Historic Theater To Reopen In Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A historic theater in downtown Plymouth that has sat vacant for more than 20 years will reopen this weekend. The REES Theatre, which originally opened in 1940, has undergone a variety of renovations over the last few years, including upgrades to the facade, HVAC units and the installation of rooftop solar panels.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
John Charles Gaska
John Charles “J.C.” Gaska, 66, South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 25, 1955. J.C. is survived by his three sisters, Juliann Unruh, Plymouth, Jerry Gaska-Straub, West Lafayette and Jill Ballard, Havelock, N.C. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Lynda Ann Fields
Lynda Ann Fields, 67, rural Wabash, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1955. She married Bob Fields on Sept. 1, 1972; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Shawn (Michele) Fields,...
Wawasee High School Homecoming Parade Marches On
SYRACUSE — Students and alumni of Wawasee High School, along with family, friends and community members from across the Lakeland area came together late Friday afternoon for a pregame celebration prior to the Warriors’ homecoming football game against Warsaw. The evening’s fun started with a parade, led by...
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Marena Moonflower Launches First Album With Party Saturday Night
WARSAW — Not a lot of 38-year-old stay-at-home moms are the voice behind new albums, but Marena Moonflower is not your typical mom. She is both shy and out there. She often wears dresses. Her bleached white hair has a hint of pink. She has tattoos, and her lipstick is dark blood red and accented with a lip ring.
