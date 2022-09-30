Read full article on original website
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Prescott Fire Wise Festival Puts the Fun in Fire Safety
Celebrate fire safety at the Fire Wise Festival where local fire safety organizations and businesses are coming together in downtown Prescott to celebrate the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week and the 78th birthday of Smokey Bear in a street festival outside Founding Fathers Collective at 281 N. Granite Street. The one-day free event on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, will highlight local businesses who can help residents prepare for future fire risks and keep our communities safe from fire.
Seattle man convicted after 24 body parts, including 5 human heads, found scattered in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man was convicted of several charges relating to abandoning a corpse about two years after body parts were found scattered in a remote area. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Walter Harold Mitchell guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or...
Prescott’s 2025 General Plan Process
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities...
The Very Best Things to Do in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff, Arizona is a beautiful mountain town that is perfect for a weekend getaway. There are plenty of things to do in Flagstaff, from hiking and biking to exploring the local breweries and shops. In the summer, the cooler temperatures make it an ideal place to escape the heat of the desert.
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
Volunteer Companions Needed for Isolated Seniors
The fact is that the Quad Cities has a large senior population that is struggling to keep up with housing costs and accessing timely medical care. You might be surprised to learn that the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 2022 population estimate reports that 53% of Yavapai County’s population is concentrated in the Quad Cities area. Nearly 34% of our 122,370 Quad Cities neighbors are age 65 or older. That’s 41,606 seniors, 3,328 of whom live in poverty. Our county’s 65+ population is nearly 32% of 232,400 residents, while state-wide, it’s 18%. 18,600 (8%) of seniors are widowed.
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
Cave Creek Car Show Oct. 1
The Cave Creek Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission for cars and spectators is free and 14 local businesses are participating in the event. The Car Show is covering the 6300-7300 block of East Cave Creek Road, in downtown Cave Creek at the following designated businesses:
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
7 Easy Hikes In Arizona That Will Still Give You The Most Stunning Views
There are many beautiful places to visit around Arizona, however, some require perhaps an expert-level hiker or someone who gets a thrill from facing moderate-to-difficult journeys in nature. If that doesn't sound like you, and you're a beginner outdoor adventurer who longs to catch some gorgeous views but hates a...
Navajo Master Weaver Donates Weaving to Sharlot Hall
At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum. Nanabah has participated in the Prescott Indian Art Market since its inception in...
60-year-old woman’s body found after going to hike Arizona trail, cops say
UPDATE: Kathleen Patterson’s body was found in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — three days after she was last seen, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. The original story is below. A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a...
Welcome Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo
Rodeo’s Weekend Warriors Return to Heart of Arizona. The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR), presented by Bucky’s Casino, will be held in Camp Verde, AZ. The event features rodeo athletes from Arizona and New Mexico in rodeo action November 4 & 5, with two performances on November 5, including a matinee.
