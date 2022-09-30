ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Fire Wise Festival Puts the Fun in Fire Safety

Celebrate fire safety at the Fire Wise Festival where local fire safety organizations and businesses are coming together in downtown Prescott to celebrate the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week and the 78th birthday of Smokey Bear in a street festival outside Founding Fathers Collective at 281 N. Granite Street. The one-day free event on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, will highlight local businesses who can help residents prepare for future fire risks and keep our communities safe from fire.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott’s 2025 General Plan Process

The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott Valley, AZ
Traffic
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Prescott, AZ
Traffic
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
gotodestinations.com

The Very Best Things to Do in Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona is a beautiful mountain town that is perfect for a weekend getaway. There are plenty of things to do in Flagstaff, from hiking and biking to exploring the local breweries and shops. In the summer, the cooler temperatures make it an ideal place to escape the heat of the desert.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Volunteer Companions Needed for Isolated Seniors

The fact is that the Quad Cities has a large senior population that is struggling to keep up with housing costs and accessing timely medical care. You might be surprised to learn that the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 2022 population estimate reports that 53% of Yavapai County’s population is concentrated in the Quad Cities area. Nearly 34% of our 122,370 Quad Cities neighbors are age 65 or older. That’s 41,606 seniors, 3,328 of whom live in poverty. Our county’s 65+ population is nearly 32% of 232,400 residents, while state-wide, it’s 18%. 18,600 (8%) of seniors are widowed.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Construction Workers#Construction Equipment#Speed Limit#Arizona Revised Statutes#State Highway#Tri#The State Highway Fund
AZFamily

Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says

WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cave Creek Car Show Oct. 1

The Cave Creek Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission for cars and spectators is free and 14 local businesses are participating in the event. The Car Show is covering the 6300-7300 block of East Cave Creek Road, in downtown Cave Creek at the following designated businesses:
CAVE CREEK, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022

Mayor Goode Talk of the Town Letter for October 1, 2022. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
prescottenews.com

Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Navajo Master Weaver Donates Weaving to Sharlot Hall

At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum. Nanabah has participated in the Prescott Indian Art Market since its inception in...
PRESCOTT, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

60-year-old woman’s body found after going to hike Arizona trail, cops say

UPDATE: Kathleen Patterson’s body was found in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — three days after she was last seen, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. The original story is below. A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a...
theprescotttimes.com

Welcome Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo

Rodeo’s Weekend Warriors Return to Heart of Arizona. The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR), presented by Bucky’s Casino, will be held in Camp Verde, AZ. The event features rodeo athletes from Arizona and New Mexico in rodeo action November 4 & 5, with two performances on November 5, including a matinee.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy