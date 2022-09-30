ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Jeannette Torres appointed new CEO, Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade

Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC, has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Tim Meerbott

1. Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I was raised in Cutler Bay. I have been here since 1965 and love my town and the residents. Cutler Bay is one of the best communities in Florida. The people care about each other and it has a hometown feel unlike any other in Dade County.
CUTLER BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home

This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

100+ Women Who Care Miami Beach

In December 2021 the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Badass Woman of the Year Awards. The point of the program is to honor exceptional women in industries that are traditionally dominated by males and that are making a difference in their field. Seven incredible women were recognized....
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

I Have a Dream Foundation Miami: Changing Children’s Lives

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Annual Gala on Nov. 3rd at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Stephanie Trump, founder of I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, has dedicated herself for 27 years to changing the lives of at-risk children. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Homestead Police Department to host National Night Out, Oct. 4

The Homestead Police Department will join more than 16,000 communities across the country when it hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Harris Field Pavilion, located at 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. The free event aims to connect Homestead residents with law-enforcement...
HOMESTEAD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bean Automotive and MDC celebrate apprenticeship program graduation

Bean Automotive Group and Miami Dade College (MDC), with support from Career Source South Florida and Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s Miami Community Ventures (MCV) initiative, launched the dealership’s first Automotive Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program last year. The program seeks to create new opportunities in a competitive automotive service industry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Candidates for mayor of Palmetto Bay : Eugene Flinn

1. Why are you running for this seat in Palmetto Bay government?. “Palmetto Bay’s best days are ahead of us. That is why I’m running; because the current administration has lost its way and I have the experience, vision and commitment to get our village back on track.
PALMETTO BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NIGHTMARE IN THE REDLAND OPENS OCTOBER 8TH

Nightmare in the Redland, opens Saturday, October 8, promising victims an immersive eight-night experience of horror and bloodshed. Located at The Berry Farm, on 13720 SW 216 Street, in Redland, Florida, Nightmare in the Redland will challenge you to survive 5-acres of interactive corn maze madness and carnage. The haunted hayride through the corn field will leave you screaming, as you confront sheer evil and twisted terror at every corner, bringing to life your grimmest nightmares and hidden fears.
REDLAND, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Jewish Community Services of So. Florida wins 2022 NOVO Award for Innovative Program Excellence

The NOVO Awards, hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) , honors nonprofits in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated innovative excellence and feature best non-profit business practices. Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) is the winner of the 2022 NOVO Awards – Innovative Program Excellence, Organizational Budget of $2 Million and Above Category.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash

Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
CUTLER BAY, FL

