‘Start With Hello’ program empowers youth to lead in violence prevention
Social isolation is the overwhelming feeling of being left out which often leads to loneliness in children. Research shows that seclusion is a growing epidemic in the United States. As a result, young people who feel lonely may pull away from society, struggle with learning and social development. COVID-19 introduced...
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
Jeannette Torres appointed new CEO, Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade
Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC, has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Tim Meerbott
1. Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I was raised in Cutler Bay. I have been here since 1965 and love my town and the residents. Cutler Bay is one of the best communities in Florida. The people care about each other and it has a hometown feel unlike any other in Dade County.
My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
100+ Women Who Care Miami Beach
In December 2021 the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Badass Woman of the Year Awards. The point of the program is to honor exceptional women in industries that are traditionally dominated by males and that are making a difference in their field. Seven incredible women were recognized....
I Have a Dream Foundation Miami: Changing Children’s Lives
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Annual Gala on Nov. 3rd at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Stephanie Trump, founder of I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, has dedicated herself for 27 years to changing the lives of at-risk children. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach...
Homestead Police Department to host National Night Out, Oct. 4
The Homestead Police Department will join more than 16,000 communities across the country when it hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Harris Field Pavilion, located at 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. The free event aims to connect Homestead residents with law-enforcement...
Bean Automotive and MDC celebrate apprenticeship program graduation
Bean Automotive Group and Miami Dade College (MDC), with support from Career Source South Florida and Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s Miami Community Ventures (MCV) initiative, launched the dealership’s first Automotive Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program last year. The program seeks to create new opportunities in a competitive automotive service industry...
Candidates for mayor of Palmetto Bay : Eugene Flinn
1. Why are you running for this seat in Palmetto Bay government?. “Palmetto Bay’s best days are ahead of us. That is why I’m running; because the current administration has lost its way and I have the experience, vision and commitment to get our village back on track.
Councilmember Bailey’s ‘Artist in the Spotlight’ looking for local artists
Homestead’s Councilmember Jenifer Bailey is looking for local artists to participate in the “Artist in the Spotlight” program. Participating artists will be able to display their artwork in the Seminole Theatre lobby for a period of two months and host an artist reception or workshop during that time.
NIGHTMARE IN THE REDLAND OPENS OCTOBER 8TH
Nightmare in the Redland, opens Saturday, October 8, promising victims an immersive eight-night experience of horror and bloodshed. Located at The Berry Farm, on 13720 SW 216 Street, in Redland, Florida, Nightmare in the Redland will challenge you to survive 5-acres of interactive corn maze madness and carnage. The haunted hayride through the corn field will leave you screaming, as you confront sheer evil and twisted terror at every corner, bringing to life your grimmest nightmares and hidden fears.
Open Enrollment for More Than 370 Miami Dade Magnet Programs Begins October 1
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year, as of on October 1. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2023. More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on...
Jewish Community Services of So. Florida wins 2022 NOVO Award for Innovative Program Excellence
The NOVO Awards, hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) , honors nonprofits in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated innovative excellence and feature best non-profit business practices. Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) is the winner of the 2022 NOVO Awards – Innovative Program Excellence, Organizational Budget of $2 Million and Above Category.
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testifies during his manslaughter trial in Miami
MIAMI – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testified on Friday in his defense after prosecutors rested their case in Miami-Dade County court. Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, was in the car three years ago when Lyle punched Jesus Hernandez.
MDPD officer arrested after allegedly shooting gun while drunk outside Sunrise home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic argument led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police officer after, investigators said, he shot a gun outside his Sunrise home while inebriated. Grainy cellphone video captured the moments Thomas De Jesus Cedre was surrounded and handcuffed by Sunrise Police officers, Saturday night.
Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash
Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
