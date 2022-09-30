Read full article on original website
10 indicted by Brown County grand jury
Ten individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on Sept. 22 Among those indicted was Darrell Ronald Goodman, 39, of Mt.
Police find $7k worth of meth, heroin, and crack in Ohio home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth. According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected […]
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will put $36,425 towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about the need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Cincinnati Herald
Deputy Richard Jones retires after 32 years with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
“Deputy Richard Jones, who has just completed 32 years of service to the Hamilton County Jail Services Division and retired August 16, has been a fabulous deputy sheriff,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey during Jones’ last day. Jones, who started at the department’s Work House at the...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Fox 19
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests
Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after report of shooting at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive. Officers on...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
