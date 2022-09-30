Read full article on original website
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Roanoke City Sheriff's office hosts Faith & Blue community festivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Bilingual 911 operator saves a lifeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Business
Roanoke apartments sell for $14.6M
Gramercy Row Apartment Residences has a new owner. Tazewell Development LLC sold the 82-unit apartment community with ground floor commercial space in downtown Roanoke to a private investor group for $14.6 million on Sept. 22, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The apartments, built in 2017, are located at...
Virginia Business
Danville Quality Inn sells for nearly $5M
A Quality Inn hotel in Danville with 58 rooms has changed hands. Anil Patel purchased the hotel located at 2175 Riverside Drive in Danville from Riverside Motel Corp. for $4.275 million, according to Colliers. The new owner expects to continue operating the hotel as a Quality Inn under a license...
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
whee.net
Regional news nonprofit to add Martinsville-based reporter
Martinsville, Va. — Cardinal News, a nonprofit, nonpartisan digital news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia, is expanding its footprint in Martinsville-Henry County (MHC) by hiring a local reporter. The Harvest Foundation made a three-year investment of $300,000 to fund the new position. Harvest Program Officer DeWitt House said...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
wfxrtv.com
Hispanic-owned restaurants bringing unique and distinct flavors to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One way for anyone to experience Hispanic culture is through food and people in the Roanoke region have more choices now than ever before. If you want to take a quick trip to Peru, all you have to do is take a short drive to Inka Grill in Roanoke, where staples like rice, plantains and potatoes are elevated to dishes that appeal to both the eye and the pallate.
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WLTX.com
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Pittsylvania County young farmer recognized for winter wheat disease research
BLACKSBURG—Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention. Megan Pollok, a junior in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is researching...
Updated report on Danville Power outages
UPDATE 10/2/22: The City of Danville says it restored power overnight to about 1,000 people. However, on Sunday morning there are still roughly 1,984 people in the dark. The city says 500 of those outages are in the areas of Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills. All Power crews are on duty again Sunday and […]
WHSV
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
WDBJ7.com
Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following Hurricane Ian. According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who do not pay...
WSLS
Grant program to provide funding to local teachers
The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
