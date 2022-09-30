Read full article on original website
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Metallica's Kirk Hammett shares latest chapter of his increasingly dark online horror story
Kirk Hammett welcomes readers to the fourth instalment of his horror tale, I Have To Get Rid Of This Guitar I Found
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer
The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on Coco Diablo, a female costume designer.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Hocus Pocus 2’s Kathy Najimy Reveals Why Mary Sanderson’s Crooked Smile Was Flipped
Although Mary Sanderson's crooked smile was on the other side in Hocus Pocus 2, Kathy Najimy has an explanation for it.
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
'Oz the Great and Powerful' poster: The flying monkeys have arrived
In the second of three panel posters from Disney's Oz the Great and Powerful, (the first one featured the witch… at least one of them) the unusual creatures of the magical kingdom are on full display. Witches Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz are absent here, but James...
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Itsy Bitsy Spider”
It’s a nursery rhyme you can sing and act out with your hands, making it one of the most fun and smile-inducing songs of all time. That’s right, “Itsy Bitsy Spider” is an all-time classic. Kids love it, from the story to the gesticulation. But what...
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie
One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
