Movies

wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Collider

Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
OJAI, CA
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels

In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
MOVIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid

Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
MOVIES
EW.com

'Oz the Great and Powerful' poster: The flying monkeys have arrived

In the second of three panel posters from Disney's Oz the Great and Powerful, (the first one featured the witch… at least one of them) the unusual creatures of the magical kingdom are on full display. Witches Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz are absent here, but James...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming

Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie

One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

