Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigate after man shot while driving on I-94 in Van Buren Twp.
VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while driving on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Twp. The shooting happened at 5:05 PM on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Rd in Van Buren Twp. According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
Man shot by another driver while traveling on I-94, state police say
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – One man was shot while driving along I-94 and police are searching for a suspect, Michigan State Police said. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a 5:05 p.m. report Saturday, Oct. 1, regarding a shooting on I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. A...
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
fox2detroit.com
2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
Detroit News
Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old
Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
Shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. leaves employee injured; police say suspect took his own life
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect, an employee at Steve’s Deli, took his own life, according to police.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning on Detroit's west side. DPD's Chief James White said the information is subject to change but he and the department commit to transparency. Chief White said a 911 call was made about a person...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot mentally ill man armed with knife, family wants answers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mentally ill man was shot and killed by Detroit police early Sunday morning. Now, the family of 20-year-old Porter Burks wants answers on why officers killed him instead of getting him the help he needs. "That’s a pain you would never be able to heal;...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
WILX-TV
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree. According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree. He...
