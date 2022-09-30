ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI
Ecorse, MI
Belleville, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead, 3 injured following crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are dead, and another three were injured following a crash on Detroit's east side. The incident happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Conner and Mack. Detroit police say a black Dodge Caliber exited out of the driveway of a restaurant...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township

INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree. According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree. He...
DANSVILLE, MI

