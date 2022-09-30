Read full article on original website
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
Detroit News
Suspect dead after Bloomfield Township deli shooting
A 52-year-old employee at a deli in Bloomfield Township reportedly opened fire into the restaurant on Sunday, injuring a coworker before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said. The shooting unfolded at around 10 a.m. Sunday at Steve’s Deli, located off Telegraph Road in a shopping plaza...
Man shot by another driver while traveling on I-94, state police say
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – One man was shot while driving along I-94 and police are searching for a suspect, Michigan State Police said. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a 5:05 p.m. report Saturday, Oct. 1, regarding a shooting on I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. A...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
Detroit News
One dead, two injured after car plows into tree in Novi
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash early Monday morning in Novi that left a 24-year-old Novi man dead and injured two others, police said. Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads for a report of a crash, according to Novi police.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
Detroit News
Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old
Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
The Oakland Press
Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges
The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Trial for 3 men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer set to begin in Jackson County
Jackson — The state's case against a group of people accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face its first test this week as three men head to trial in Jackson County. Peter Musico, 43; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 27; and acquaintance Paul Bellar, 22, are charged...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Detroit News
Detroit police fatally shoot man armed with a knife
Detroit police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Sunday on the city's west side. In a video recorded at the scene, police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife who was having a mental health crisis at about 5 a.m. in an apartment on Littlefield Street.
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
'The car is gone in seconds': Downriver police warn of 'dangerous' thieves stealing Dodge Chargers
The recent theft of a Dodge Charger and a high speed chase with the suspected thieves has police in Wyandotte putting out a warning to car owners.
fox2detroit.com
Bond increased $500K for man charged with violent carjacking of 95-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One day after a man was charged with the violent carking of a 95-year-old woman, a Wayne County judge increased his bond from a personal one to $500,000. James Smith, 34, was charged Thursday with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
