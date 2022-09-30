ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecorse, MI

Detroit News

Suspect dead after Bloomfield Township deli shooting

A 52-year-old employee at a deli in Bloomfield Township reportedly opened fire into the restaurant on Sunday, injuring a coworker before fleeing the scene and taking his own life, police said. The shooting unfolded at around 10 a.m. Sunday at Steve’s Deli, located off Telegraph Road in a shopping plaza...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
Detroit News

One dead, two injured after car plows into tree in Novi

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash early Monday morning in Novi that left a 24-year-old Novi man dead and injured two others, police said. Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads for a report of a crash, according to Novi police.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges

The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FRASER, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police fatally shoot man armed with a knife

Detroit police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Sunday on the city's west side. In a video recorded at the scene, police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife who was having a mental health crisis at about 5 a.m. in an apartment on Littlefield Street.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bond increased $500K for man charged with violent carjacking of 95-year-old

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One day after a man was charged with the violent carking of a 95-year-old woman, a Wayne County judge increased his bond from a personal one to $500,000. James Smith, 34, was charged Thursday with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.

