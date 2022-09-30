Read full article on original website
Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo
The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
Jeannette Torres appointed new CEO, Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade
Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC, has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Tim Meerbott
1. Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I was raised in Cutler Bay. I have been here since 1965 and love my town and the residents. Cutler Bay is one of the best communities in Florida. The people care about each other and it has a hometown feel unlike any other in Dade County.
I Have a Dream Foundation Miami: Changing Children’s Lives
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Annual Gala on Nov. 3rd at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Stephanie Trump, founder of I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, has dedicated herself for 27 years to changing the lives of at-risk children. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach...
5th annual Exotics Car Showcase on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dania Pointe
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase announces their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11am – 4pm . Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.
Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash
Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
Jewish Community Services of So. Florida wins 2022 NOVO Award for Innovative Program Excellence
The NOVO Awards, hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) , honors nonprofits in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated innovative excellence and feature best non-profit business practices. Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) is the winner of the 2022 NOVO Awards – Innovative Program Excellence, Organizational Budget of $2 Million and Above Category.
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
Councilmember Bailey’s ‘Artist in the Spotlight’ looking for local artists
Homestead’s Councilmember Jenifer Bailey is looking for local artists to participate in the “Artist in the Spotlight” program. Participating artists will be able to display their artwork in the Seminole Theatre lobby for a period of two months and host an artist reception or workshop during that time.
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT UNLEASHES THE FUN WITH “BARKTOBER” OFFERINGS
Trump International Beach Resort Miami invites humans and their furry companions to leave the dog days of summer behind and enjoy a paw-riffic vacation in Sunny Isles this fall. The resort is rolling out the red carpet for families and their pups this October with a special Barktober lineup of events and offerings.
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Thomas McCormick
1. Why are you running for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I am running for mayor of Cutler Bay because I intend to improve the quality of life of its residents.”. 2. What do you consider the most urgent issue for town residents? How will you tackle it?
LnS Gallery Announces ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ Solo Exhibition by Jennifer Basile
LnS Gallery presents ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ by Jennifer Basile. The works in this exhibition capture moments in time of Florida’s Everglades and are a fusion of the artist’s innovative process and passion for the magical, fragile beauty of the unique ecosystem. A master printmaker, this is Basile’s second solo exhibition at LnS Gallery featuring works created in 2021 and 2022, derived from numerous trips to Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ opens on Friday, September 16, at LnS Gallery located at 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami, FL, with a public reception from 6 pm – 9pm.
Fire at Mobile Home In NW Miami-Dade Took Everything, Including Their 4 Dogs and 1 Cat
A fire at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade forced a woman and her daughter to run for their lives last week. Tiffany Munoz lived in the mobile home with her mother and was thankful to make it out alive, but they lost everything, including five of their beloved pets. The fire took the lives of their four dogs and one cat.
