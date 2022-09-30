ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo

The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home

This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Jeannette Torres appointed new CEO, Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade

Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC, has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Tim Meerbott

1. Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I was raised in Cutler Bay. I have been here since 1965 and love my town and the residents. Cutler Bay is one of the best communities in Florida. The people care about each other and it has a hometown feel unlike any other in Dade County.
CUTLER BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

I Have a Dream Foundation Miami: Changing Children’s Lives

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Annual Gala on Nov. 3rd at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Stephanie Trump, founder of I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, has dedicated herself for 27 years to changing the lives of at-risk children. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

5th annual Exotics Car Showcase on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dania Pointe

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase announces their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11am – 4pm . Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.
DANIA BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash

Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
CUTLER BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Jewish Community Services of So. Florida wins 2022 NOVO Award for Innovative Program Excellence

The NOVO Awards, hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) , honors nonprofits in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated innovative excellence and feature best non-profit business practices. Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) is the winner of the 2022 NOVO Awards – Innovative Program Excellence, Organizational Budget of $2 Million and Above Category.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

LnS Gallery Announces ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ Solo Exhibition by Jennifer Basile

LnS Gallery presents ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ by Jennifer Basile. The works in this exhibition capture moments in time of Florida’s Everglades and are a fusion of the artist’s innovative process and passion for the magical, fragile beauty of the unique ecosystem. A master printmaker, this is Basile’s second solo exhibition at LnS Gallery featuring works created in 2021 and 2022, derived from numerous trips to Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ opens on Friday, September 16, at LnS Gallery located at 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami, FL, with a public reception from 6 pm – 9pm.
MIAMI, FL

