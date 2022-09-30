Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sflcn.com
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
5th annual Exotics Car Showcase on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dania Pointe
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase announces their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11am – 4pm . Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
communitynewspapers.com
Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
communitynewspapers.com
LnS Gallery Announces ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ Solo Exhibition by Jennifer Basile
LnS Gallery presents ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ by Jennifer Basile. The works in this exhibition capture moments in time of Florida’s Everglades and are a fusion of the artist’s innovative process and passion for the magical, fragile beauty of the unique ecosystem. A master printmaker, this is Basile’s second solo exhibition at LnS Gallery featuring works created in 2021 and 2022, derived from numerous trips to Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. ‘Lasting Impressions: A Cessation of Existence’ opens on Friday, September 16, at LnS Gallery located at 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami, FL, with a public reception from 6 pm – 9pm.
Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk
Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
RELATED PEOPLE
townandtourist.com
The 10 Best All-Inclusive Miami Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Miami is defined by gorgeous beaches and tropical climate. Its wide array of activity and entertainment options attract millions of tourists each year. Miami is best known for...
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
communitynewspapers.com
GIRL SCOUTS OF TROPICAL FLORIDA KICKS OFF CENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY WITH YEAR OF CELEBRATIONS
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida (GSTF) will kick off a year-long celebration of the girl leadership organization’s 100-year legacy in the region with a series of events for the entire community. The first Girl Scout Troop in Miami was formed in 1923 — Alligator Troop 1 in Coconut Grove. Today, the organization serves close to 3,000 Girl Scouts in every zip code across Miami and Monroe counties, alongside volunteers, alumni and valued partner organizations. GSTF will commemorate this major milestone with activities and activations to paint the town Girl Scout Green.
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!
MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
Apartment Therapy
This Jetsetter’s Bright Miami Loft Has a High Joy Ratio
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Earlier this year, Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon downsized from a two-bedroom condo to a one-bedroom loft in a downtown Miami high-rise. “Before I even moved in,” she says, “it was clear that I wanted this new place to be my sanctuary, somewhere I could make new and happy memories. I may be here for a while so when I was looking at listings, I kept thinking: ‘Will this be somewhere I’ll enjoy living a decade from now?'”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Several injuried in Miami Beach due to rough surf, king tides
Water surges swept people off of the sidewalk in Miami Beach. Rough surfs combined with king tides were the result of the massive wave that injured some people at South Point Park, Friday afternoon. Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene. According to Miami...
islandernews.com
"We're always scared to lose (the beach),” Friday morning waves overtake most of Key Biscayne beaches
Rising tides meant rising concerns Friday morning as the Atlantic Ocean's 2-3-foot waves came flowing, unusually high, into the beaches of Key Biscayne Beach and at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. "We're getting a lot of water halfway into the beach access," said Bill Baggs manager Jorge Brito,...
communitynewspapers.com
My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
communitynewspapers.com
I Have a Dream Foundation Miami: Changing Children’s Lives
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Annual Gala on Nov. 3rd at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Stephanie Trump, founder of I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, has dedicated herself for 27 years to changing the lives of at-risk children. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach...
Comments / 0