Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Related
iheart.com
Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
harvardpress.com
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture
Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
manchesterinklink.com
Work by artist Suzanne Young featured at Creative Framing Solutions throughout October
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Art Association’s Suzanne Young will be the featured artist at Creative Framing Solutions during the month of October. A graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Young’s career as a painter spans decades of notable work. Plein-air...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
Two Ipswich doctors encourage parents to talk to their children about alcohol and drugs
A couple of local doctors are taking to the airwaves to talk about parents talking. In a program called “Ipswich Aware: Youth Substance Abuse & Prevention,” doctors Carl Soderland and Steven Barrett encourage parents to talk to their kids to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. The show will...
Topsfield Fair set to open this weekend, with rides, fun, and festivities!
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Opening day of the Topsfield Fair is set to kick off Friday afternoon. The gates open at 4:00 p.m. and tickets cost $15 for general admission. Friday features a fruitfulness of festivities, including the 38th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, a Dock Dogs diving show, and an Open Sheep Show!
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
RELATED PEOPLE
Watertown News
Apple Pie Contest Winner Used Family Recipe, See the Top Bakers
The Apple Pie Contest returned to the Faire on the Square for the first time since 2016, and the winner tapped into an old family recipe. City Manager George Proakis invited first place winner Carolyn Gritter to City Hall to congratulate her. “She used a recipe that was mother’s —...
WCVB
ABC World News Tonight's David Muir recounts his time at WCVB Channel 5
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Over five decades, so many dedicated journalists have walked the halls and graced the airwaves at WCVB. Some spent their careers here, and others took what they learned onto a much larger stage. Few embody that quite like David Muir, from a fresh faced reporter on...
Tyngsboro pumpkin grower breaks record at Topsfield Fair, winning first prize
Records were broken on Friday as growers from around New England entered their biggest and heaviest pumpkins in the 38th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Topsfield Fair. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro took home first prize with his pumpkin, which weighed in at a whopping 2480 pounds, breaking the fair’s all-time record.
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
whdh.com
Grandmother of children struck by SUV in Peabody: ‘They are alert and talking’
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car on Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon. Witnesses describe a frantic scene around 3 p.m. when a silver SUV hit the kids who were walking with their mother. “I saw one little girl with her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
Comments / 0