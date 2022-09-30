ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Observer

The City of Newberry celebrates Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8

By Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry Utilities Department is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of customers on the benefits of public power,” said City of Newberry Utilities Director Tim Baker. “We are so proud to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable power to our community. We hope that young people in our community and their families acknowledge this vital service and maybe even look to the utility as a good place to work down the road.”

Because the city’s utilities department operates within the city limits, serving friends and neighbors, Baker said they cared a great deal about things like customer service, helping customers save energy and keeping the community safe.

“We are proud of the work we do,” he said.

The city’s utilities department celebrates all of the aspects of their department during this week to include water, sewer and electricity. As part of the national celebration, the department asks the community to join them for a Public Utilities Celebration on Thursday, October 6, from 3-6 p.m. at Marion Davis Park, 2905 Fair Avenue, Newberry. The celebration will include food, games with prizes, rock painting, demonstrations on both electric and water and a giveaway for city utility account holders.

To follow along with the events surrounding the week, follow the City of Newberry Public Utilities’ Facebook page.

Today the City of Newberry Utilities Department has 41 employees. The electric system currently maintains two delivery points, has a peak system load of 41 megawatts and maintains 281 line miles. It serves approximately 4,113 residential customers and 838 commercial and industrial customers. The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD (million gallons per day) and serves approximately 3,819 residential customers, 789 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 142 main line miles. The sewer system has a capacity of 5 MGD and serves approximately 3,441 residential customers and 551 commercial and industrial customers through roughly 127 main line miles.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Newberry Harvest Festival, wine food and more

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for food, fun, and wine! Enoree River Winery will host it’s ninth annual Harvest Festival and tickets are on sale now. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in a local vineyard and try cranberry wine as it debuts for the season with cranberry wine slushies.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#City Limits#Power Generation#Electric Utilities#Public Power Week#Americans#City Of
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!

Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
WOODRUFF, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Fall Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in SC’s Old 96 District

If you’re looking for some fun events and activities to get in the fall spirit, look no further than the Old 96 District of South Carolina. With the cooler temps and changing colors, we’ll set the fall scene for you to get away with your family, friends, or special someone. Mark your calendars with these upcoming events and start planning your fall getaway to the Old 96 District today!
LAURENS, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Oktoberfest postponed until October 15

NEWBERRY — In following the track of Hurricane Ian, the City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest event has been rescheduled from its original date of October 1 to be held in downtown Newberry on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This festival of German heritage has attractions for all ages and admission is free.
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Child with autism found safe after massive search in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office now says a child with autism who was missing for hours in the Elgin area has been found safe. The 6-year-old boy had been missing since around 2:50 p.m. and was last seen in a wooded area in the 800 block of Barfield Road not far from Sessions Road.
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy