The City of Newberry celebrates Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry Utilities Department is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of customers on the benefits of public power,” said City of Newberry Utilities Director Tim Baker. “We are so proud to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable power to our community. We hope that young people in our community and their families acknowledge this vital service and maybe even look to the utility as a good place to work down the road.”

Because the city’s utilities department operates within the city limits, serving friends and neighbors, Baker said they cared a great deal about things like customer service, helping customers save energy and keeping the community safe.

“We are proud of the work we do,” he said.

The city’s utilities department celebrates all of the aspects of their department during this week to include water, sewer and electricity. As part of the national celebration, the department asks the community to join them for a Public Utilities Celebration on Thursday, October 6, from 3-6 p.m. at Marion Davis Park, 2905 Fair Avenue, Newberry. The celebration will include food, games with prizes, rock painting, demonstrations on both electric and water and a giveaway for city utility account holders.

To follow along with the events surrounding the week, follow the City of Newberry Public Utilities’ Facebook page.

Today the City of Newberry Utilities Department has 41 employees. The electric system currently maintains two delivery points, has a peak system load of 41 megawatts and maintains 281 line miles. It serves approximately 4,113 residential customers and 838 commercial and industrial customers. The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD (million gallons per day) and serves approximately 3,819 residential customers, 789 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 142 main line miles. The sewer system has a capacity of 5 MGD and serves approximately 3,441 residential customers and 551 commercial and industrial customers through roughly 127 main line miles.