(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO