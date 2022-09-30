Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
"It's Not Made To Be Good, It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
Report: Woman who said Herschel Walker paid for abortion also mother of one of his children
A woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 is also the mother of one of his children, according to a published report. The Daily Beast, which first reported news of the abortion on Monday, said it had agreed not to reveal details of the woman’s identity to protect her privacy, according to The Associated Press.
Comments / 0