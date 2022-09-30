Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
atozsports.com
Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
SkySports
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Prime time football is built for same game parlays. We're all going to be sitting down and watching tonight's marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so why not have some fun with a few different bets?. betting preview here if you want my best bet....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antonio Brown Seemingly Takes Shot At Tom Brady In Instagram Post
Antonio Brown continued his run of harassment, and this time he seemingly went after Tom Brady. A disturbing video of the former NFL wide receiver apparently exposing himself to pool-goers in a Dubai hotel pool leaked Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
RELATED PEOPLE
Last Chance for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Scotty Miller?
While he may be a favorite for Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speedster may be running out of lives.
SI:AM | Atlanta Looks Ready to Repeat
The Braves swept the Mets are looking like serious World Series contenders again.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 4 matchup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Bills get unexpected boost with massive injury update for game vs Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are expected to receive some much-needed help as the team hits the road for a Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been dealing with a variety of injuries across numerous position groups, but no unit has been decimated like the team’s secondary.
ESPN
New Orleans Saints rule out QB Jameis Winston, will start Andy Dalton for London game
LONDON -- The New Orleans Saints downgraded quarterback Jameis Winston from doubtful to out on Saturday evening in London. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start in his place. Winston has been dealing with a back injury since Week 1 and has also had foot and ankle issues. Saints coach Dennis...
thecomeback.com
NFL, NFLPA announces massive concussion protocol changes
The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement that will modify the league’s concussion protocols “in the coming days,” according to a joint statement issued Saturday by the two sides. The NFL and the players union have been investigating the protocols in the wake of injuries suffered...
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0