Tampa, FL

atozsports.com

Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
NESN

Antonio Brown Seemingly Takes Shot At Tom Brady In Instagram Post

Antonio Brown continued his run of harassment, and this time he seemingly went after Tom Brady. A disturbing video of the former NFL wide receiver apparently exposing himself to pool-goers in a Dubai hotel pool leaked Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
TAMPA, FL
Barrett Ruud
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL, NFLPA announces massive concussion protocol changes

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement that will modify the league’s concussion protocols “in the coming days,” according to a joint statement issued Saturday by the two sides. The NFL and the players union have been investigating the protocols in the wake of injuries suffered...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

