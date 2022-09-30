Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice
Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
Paul George names Lakers as one of toughest teams in Western Conference: ‘They’re going to be a challenge’
Very few people think the Los Angeles Lakers will be a good team this season, even though they have a significantly improved and much younger supporting cast. However, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George still seems to respect the Purple and Gold as an opponent. During the Clippers’ media day,...
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
NBC Sports
Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump
Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBA・
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
Report: Warriors-Lakers game on Oct. 18 is 2nd-most expensive regular season game of all time
Interest in the Los Angeles Lakers’ opener against the Golden State Warriors is high enough that the contest is already the second-most expensive ticket ever for an NBA regular season game. The average price for a ticket to the Oct. 18 game at the Chase Center in San Francisco...
