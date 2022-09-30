ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice

Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump

Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
DALLAS, TX

