Kenny Omega, Young Bucks ‘haven’t heard anything’ about suspensions ending

The Elite are expected back in AEW eventually, but exactly when is still up in the air.

Dave Meltzer reported in his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks “haven’t heard anything” about when they might be able to return. All three men have been suspended since the now infamous behind the scenes fight after All Out that also involved CM Punk and his friend and trainer Ace Steel.

The company hasn’t and won’t address anything regarding pretty much anything these days on these type of subjects, but the belief is that their situation is on hold pending potential legal action, which unless cleared up, could delay things for some time and there is also a second hold up that hasn’t been made clear.

Earlier reports indicated that the length of the suspensions would be dependent on the results of an internal investigation AEW launched after the incident. That investigation quickly cleared some of the people who were determined to be either bystanders or those looking to break up the altercation, and they’ve been back to work for a while.

Omega and the Bucks, however, are right at the center of the confrontation, and while accounts differ a bit on whether or not they were the aggressors, there doesn’t seem to be any doubt that they went looking for Punk after his post-All Out press conference comments (one of which was for people who had a problem with him to say it to his face).

The possibility of legal complications could certainly complicate things and draw them out a bit further, and AEW would no doubt want its EVPs back ahead of Full Gear in mid-November if possible. But the promotion has rolled on without them, and would seem to have enough things going on and talent in the fold to keep going with Omega and the Bucks sidelined if necessary.

As for Punk, a number of observers expect that his time with AEW could be done, but the same factors holding up an end date for The Elite are likely to be preventing a final word on his fate as well. For now, the wrestling world continues to simply wait and see.