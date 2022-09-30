Read full article on original website
Helseth for State Senate District 49
My husband and I grew up in Minnesota, but the Marine Corps took us out of state for many years. In 2010, we finally got back to our beloved state to raise our kids. And for years, it was idyllic to be home. But ever since George Floyd’s death in 2020, it just seems like [...]
Roy Terwilliger: A lifetime of service to Eden PraIrie
For Roy Terwilliger, a lifetime of community service – most of it in Eden Prairie – was sparked by his family’s involvement in a tiny town in South Dakota. “One of my most vivid memories – I was 4 or 5 – was of an old guy who lived by himself in a tarpaper shack [...]
Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum
Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters [...]
Referendum town halls on Sept. 28, Oct. 4
Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) has planned two information sessions to help the community learn more about the upcoming referendum. The first town hall will be held virtually via Zoom at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Attendees are asked to register to receive the meeting link, and are invited to submit up to three questions in advance. [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
Early voting begins; here’s what you need to know
Minnesotans are eligible to vote early in the state’s midterm elections in person or by mail starting on Friday. Voters will elect Minnesota’s next governor and the person who will lead Minnesota’s state constitutional offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor. On top of statewide races, all eight congressional districts and all [...]
Letter writer: Cwodzinski must be reelected
I am writing this letter in a time of turmoil in our democracy. I am a 32-year resident of Eden Prairie and an 84-year citizen of our republic and Minnesota. I know Steve Cwodzinski as my senator, a neighbor, and a friend. As a current practitioner in a counseling and consulting firm that was founded [...]
Breaking out and building up
Patrick Donohue’s first foray into entrepreneurial life began with a few pieces of paper, a small table and a pitcher of ice-cold lemonade. Today, Donohue has traded the lemonade for words of wisdom as he offers valuable lessons to budding entrepreneurs trying to build a successful business with his new book “Breakout Valuation.”
School board forum reveals candidates’ similarities and a few differences on issues
Eight candidates running for the Eden Prairie School Board shared their positions on several topics, including student equity, mental health, treatment of culture and gender, and the upcoming referendum at a Sept. 14 forum. The event was held in the Eden Prairie City Council chambers and was hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV) [...]
Elizabeth A. Rustad
Elizabeth Ann Rustad passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, after a well-fought battle against dementia. Liz was born on July 21, 1933, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Harry and Norma Lurndal. Raised in the beautiful Norwegian valleys of Modena, Wisconsin, Liz was baptized into the Christian faith at the Modena Lutheran Church, where [...]
Wish you were riding Southwest light rail by now? Blame tunnel vision
A decision in the early 2010s to put part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project underground is the likely inflection point where financial gaps and construction delays began to plague the project. A tunnel squeezed between a condo tower and a village of townhomes is now the leading cause of cost overruns that has [...]
Construction of The Ellie apartments begins
Construction has begun on another major apartment complex in Eden Prairie: The Ellie, a four-story development off County Road 4, north of Smith Coffee & Cafe. At 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, the United Properties project is one of Eden Prairie’s largest multi-family residential developments in recent years. It is surpassed only by the [...]
Tales from back in the day
It may be hard to imagine today’s bustling Eden Prairie as a quiet little hamlet of just a couple thousand residents, but for longtime residents like Barb Eigen, Bill Holte, Roger Dressen and Jack Kortz, it was once just that. “Saw it go from a quiet little idyllic place to the Eden Prairie that is [...]
Wait? There’s a ‘real issue’ in the auditor’s race?
Many of the campaign issues in Minnesota are issues in races across the country as well, put there by partisan strategists who see them as potent for bringing the right voters to the polls. Similar talking points on public safety, abortion, inflation and school curricula can be seen and heard in congressional and state campaigns [...]
City promotes EVs in push toward climate goals
Rose and Jim Bitter of Eden Prairie think their next vehicle might be a fuel-efficient, plug-in hybrid, and it’s not just about saving money on gas. “I want to do it for our children, our grandchildren,” said Rose, alluding to the global push to reduce fossil-fuel emissions to avoid climate changes that could be disastrous. [...]
Paula M. (Urban) Elvecrog
Paula M. (Urban) Elvecrog (1945-2022), a longtime Eden Prairie resident, was a kind and gracious person — cheerful and friendly to everyone, quick to smile and always willing to help others. She could light up a room with her energy and laughter. Her positive and loving presence will be greatly missed by all those who [...]
What is a comedy festival?
If you are a genuine devotee of comedy or even just a passing fan, you have probably heard the term “comedy festival.” But you might be wondering, what does that mean – exactly? Typically, a comedy festival brings together a wide variety of comedy acts, including improvisational and sketch groups, storytellers, musical acts, and – [...]
Two EP residents among 48 charged in food fraud investigation
Two of the 48 people charged Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Feeding Our Future food fraud investigation are from Eden Prairie. In a Sept. 20 story, the Sahan Journal compiled the names of the people listed in six separate indictments (charging documents) and three criminal informations, another form of charging document, for their [...]
Eagles had Prior Lake ‘right where they wanted them’
Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant had a wry smile on his face after the Eagles’ showdown with Prior Lake Friday night. Grant’s team had been upset by Rosemount the week before, and they started this week’s contest by spotting Prior Lake 7 points compliments of the Lakers’ opening kickoff return that went 85 yards [...]
