Read full article on original website
Related
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
Jessica Penne illness scraps UFC Fight Night 211 bout with Tabatha Ricci
The day before the event, UFC Fight Night 211 has lost a women’s bout. An illness has taken Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) out of her women’s strawweight bout against Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC). The fight had been set for the prelims. UFC officials made the announcement just prior to the start of the card’s official weigh-ins.
Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”
Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61
Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC...
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 211 loss?
Mackenzie Dern is 0-2 in UFC main events after falling short to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211. Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a majority decision defeat to Xiaonan (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in Saturday’s strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now she’s forced to go back to the drawing board and see what’s next.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
UFC schedule: Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 61 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 61 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I've Always Believed I'm The Best Light Heavyweight And Bivol Is Second Best
Gilberto Ramirez is wise enough to know that a win over Dmitry Bivol is not a foregone conclusion. That said, ‘Zurdo’ views their upcoming clash as a long overdue coronation. “I’ve always believed that I am the best light heavyweight and Bivol is the second best,” Ramirez told...
mmanews.com
Neil Magny Changes Course On Potential Khamzat Chimaev Bout
UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is moving on from the idea of facing Khamzat Chimaev at 170lbs following Chimaev’s weight miss. Magny will face Daniel Rodriguez on October 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He returns following a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in June.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire
Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
mmanews.com
UFC Bantamweight Makes History With Salary Deal
A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.
Comments / 0