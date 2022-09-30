ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counsel’s Corner: What to do if involved in a slip-and-fall accident

By Nancy Hauskins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Team Green Law joins GDL for another important legal discussion in Counsel’s Corner.

This month we are talking about what to do if you are involved in a slip-and-fall type accident. Know your legal rights and call Team Green Law at 317-563-0732.

Have something you want to see addressed on Counsel’s Corner? Let us know at GDL@wtwo.com

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

