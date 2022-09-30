ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Westborough schools to request $930,000 for out-of-district costs

WESTBOROUGH – When Town Meeting convenes on Oct. 17, Westborough Public Schools will be asking for a total of $929,352 to help cover special education out-of-district costs. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Amber Bock presented details on the Town Meeting request. “We’re going to look at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Hudson High welcomes new school resource officer

HUDSON – When Nick Lampson was in high school, the Shrewsbury native looked up to his school resource officer (SRO), Mark Hester. “My school resource officer in high school had a large influence on why I wanted to become a cop in general,” Lampson said. “I thought it [being a school resource officer] would be a cool position to be involved with.”
HUDSON, MA
Westborough Community Land Trust to celebrate 25th anniversary

WESTBOROUGH – For the past 25 years, the all-volunteer Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT) has helped the town preserve and maintain open space. Now, the land trust is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It was founded in 1997 by environmentalists on the town’s Open Space Committee, led...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Westborough American Legion seeks members

WESTBOROUGH – American Legion Post 163 is looking for a few more good men and women. The post wants to increase its membership and also to raise more funds for its charitable programs. According to post member Adrianna Baltimore, an Air Force veteran who served during the 1950s, there...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Doris G. Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury

– Doris G. (Brodeur) Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George N. “Bob” Kalil in 2008. She leaves her children, David G. Kalil of Westerly R.I.,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wenzel: Bandiera and Concordia Lodge approaches 100th anniversary

MARLBOROUGH – The 100th Anniversary is coming up for the Bandiera and Concordia Lodge #240 of Marlborough, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. In recognition of this, an Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Marlborough Loyal Order of the Moose, 67 Fitchburg St., Marlborough.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Hudson Select Board rejects one-day liquor license changes

HUDSON – A Select Board member’s proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations would have increased the cost to permit Medusa Brewing Company’s beer garden by 3650%. Select Board member Shawn Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 meeting, which were ultimately not implemented. Sadowski...
HUDSON, MA
Westboro Speedway reunion Oct. 2

WESTBOROUGH – Feel the need for speed?. Auto racing enthusiasts are welcome to a reunion near the site of the former Westboro Speedway. The reunion will take place at the Westborough Shopping Center near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Northborough Helping Hands launches holiday campaign

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Helping Hands Association is kicking off its holiday campaign. Called “Making Spirits Bright,” the program will benefit Northborough families and senior citizens who are in need. As part of the program, community members can sponsor a child, gift or grocery gift card. Last...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Westborough Youth Basketball Association to hold second round of tryouts

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Youth Basketball Association (WYBA) is welcoming new and returning players to try out for the 2022-2023 Travel Team. Westborough boys and girls entering grades fourth through eighth are eligible to try out. All Westborough girls and boys entering fourth through eighth grade are eligible to try...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

