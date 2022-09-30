MARLBOROUGH – The 100th Anniversary is coming up for the Bandiera and Concordia Lodge #240 of Marlborough, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. In recognition of this, an Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Marlborough Loyal Order of the Moose, 67 Fitchburg St., Marlborough.

