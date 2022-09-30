ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on 'day by day' quote: 'Did I break a record on that?'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JB9Dw_0iGnhFCW00
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' status for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air as of late Friday morning. Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear earlier in the week that the team is simply taking things "day by day."

In fact, he repeated the phrase 12 times in a single press conference while remaining coy about Jones' high-ankle sprain. On Friday, Belichick made reference to the now-famous presser.

In addition to his "day by day" repetition, when asked about the injury, the legendary coach quipped "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon?"

The Patriots second-year signal-caller suffered his "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If Jones is unable to play, veteran Brian Hoyer would get the start.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
NFL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day By Day#Ravens#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory

Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
NFL
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady "Warning" News

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback. Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady's last at quarterback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

43K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy