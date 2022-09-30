Patriots HC Bill Belichick on 'day by day' quote: 'Did I break a record on that?'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' status for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air as of late Friday morning. Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear earlier in the week that the team is simply taking things "day by day."

In fact, he repeated the phrase 12 times in a single press conference while remaining coy about Jones' high-ankle sprain. On Friday, Belichick made reference to the now-famous presser.

In addition to his "day by day" repetition, when asked about the injury, the legendary coach quipped "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon?"

The Patriots second-year signal-caller suffered his "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If Jones is unable to play, veteran Brian Hoyer would get the start.