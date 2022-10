WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.

