ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 2

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Police Investigate Hit and Run

Cheyenne Police Officers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Snyder Avenue. The suspect vehicle, a red Oldsmobile Alero with no plate, rear-ended the victim vehicle and fled from the scene. The driver was described as a white male with face piercings, wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt. If...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Denver

Investigation underway into death of CSU student

A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capcity.news

Two teen suspects in custody after police respond to shots fired call

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night, Sept. 29., according to an update posted on Facebook. According to the post, officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Garrett Street.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup

Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School

A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at approximately...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy