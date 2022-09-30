Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
Police Investigate Hit and Run
Cheyenne Police Officers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Snyder Avenue. The suspect vehicle, a red Oldsmobile Alero with no plate, rear-ended the victim vehicle and fled from the scene. The driver was described as a white male with face piercings, wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt. If...
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
Investigation underway into death of CSU student
A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
capcity.news
Two teen suspects in custody after police respond to shots fired call
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night, Sept. 29., according to an update posted on Facebook. According to the post, officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Garrett Street.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Public’s Help In Finding Missing Girl
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Miranda Pena-Padilla. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post. she was last seen around noon on Friday, Sept. 30 at East High School. She is believed to have left with a...
capcity.news
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School
A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at approximately...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
GoFundMe started for woman injured in Weld County train collision
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for a Greeley woman who was injured when a Union Pacific locomotive slammed into a police car where she was being detained. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was released from the hospital over the weekend after being treated for nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured sternum and head injuries.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
