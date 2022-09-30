Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
KBTX.com
Texas Lions Camp fall festival hosted at Santa’s Wonderland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday to help children with disabilities. The Texas Lions Camp along with Brazos Valley Lions Clubs gathered for their second fall festival to raise money to help send kids to camp. “My personal belief is that...
KBTX.com
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival. Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.
KBTX.com
OnRamp to host carwash fundraiser to help families obtain reliable transportation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -To help further its mission of helping families obtain dependable transportation, the nonprofit OnRamp will host its 2nd annual car wash fundraiser Saturday. For a donation to OnRamp not only will drivers receive a stellar car wash from volunteers but they’ll also receive a free tire...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard. “You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30. An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana. He performed his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD’s choir students!. Twenty-three members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 accolades. Five additional choristers were named as alternates, while 16 of the 23 All-Region selections also qualified for...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KBTX.com
Mary Branch Elementary celebrate Hispanic heritage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff at Mary Branch Elementary celebrated Hispanic heritage with a family-friendly public event on Friday. The celebration featured cultural displays, displays by local artist, food vendors and performances by both students and local organizations. This is the first year that Mary Branch Elementary School had hosted the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
KBTX.com
Casarez places sixth at 48th Annual Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez sixth-place finish paced the men to a 16th place team finish, while Grace Plain led the women’s team to finish 19th at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run, Friday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Casarez, a junior, made...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian falls to Legacy Prep 28-21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was trying to stop a two-game losing streak as they welcomed Legacy Prep to town. The Eagles had a promising first few drives with Tyler Prince recovering a forced fumble. Prince would then line up on offense and rush for a touchdown. Legacy Prep...
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
KBTX.com
FAA looking for College Station community response on Amazon Drone delivery program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Agency is looking for feedback from College Station residents regarding the Amazon Drone delivery location planned for the midtown area. The FAA is looking to create an environmental assessment about the potential impact of their approval for the drone delivery program. College Station...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
Comments / 0