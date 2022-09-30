ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Lions Camp fall festival hosted at Santa’s Wonderland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday to help children with disabilities. The Texas Lions Camp along with Brazos Valley Lions Clubs gathered for their second fall festival to raise money to help send kids to camp. “My personal belief is that...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival. Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard. “You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Cash Byers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30. An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana. He performed his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD’s choir students!. Twenty-three members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 accolades. Five additional choristers were named as alternates, while 16 of the 23 All-Region selections also qualified for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Mary Branch Elementary celebrate Hispanic heritage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff at Mary Branch Elementary celebrated Hispanic heritage with a family-friendly public event on Friday. The celebration featured cultural displays, displays by local artist, food vendors and performances by both students and local organizations. This is the first year that Mary Branch Elementary School had hosted the event.
BRYAN, TX
Combat Sports
Combat Sports
Sports
Sports
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Casarez places sixth at 48th Annual Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Texas A&M’s Eric Casarez sixth-place finish paced the men to a 16th place team finish, while Grace Plain led the women’s team to finish 19th at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run, Friday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Casarez, a junior, made...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian falls to Legacy Prep 28-21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was trying to stop a two-game losing streak as they welcomed Legacy Prep to town. The Eagles had a promising first few drives with Tyler Prince recovering a forced fumble. Prince would then line up on offense and rush for a touchdown. Legacy Prep...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M needs to get right with Alabama contest coming up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s offense couldn’t get rolling, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the mistakes piled on in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Starkville. The question is how the team responds because they have a trip to Tuscaloosa coming up. “We...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...

