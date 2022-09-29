ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

gojsutigers.com

Jackson State Knocks off Alcorn 2-0

LORMAN, -- Jackson State got goals from Maya-Joy Thompson and Sage Magruder in a 2-0 shutout victory against Alcorn Friday (Sept. 30) on the road at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium. Jackson State improved to 3-6-1 overall and 2-0-1 in SWAC action with the win. How it Happened.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, […]
OXFORD, MS
Deadspin

In what multiverse could Shedeur Sanders win the Heisman?

Deion Sanders is a master of self-promotion. Whether it was his Primetime or Neon Deion personas, he is a bonified gridiron influencer. Those personas have blended these days into Coach Prime and his dad duties. The Jackson State coach’s new passion project has been building an HBCU powerhouse spearheaded by his starting quarterback — and son — Shedeur Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala

JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
JACKSON, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys.  Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA, MS
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPS celebrates schools with A rankings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public School officials celebrated the district's success after the release of the Mississippi Department of Education's accountability ratings. JPS went from a D rating in the 2019-2020 academic year to a C rating for the 2021-2022 academic year. The accountability ratings are based on factors like test scores and graduation rates.
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS

