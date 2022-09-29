Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Lady Tigers tally .446 attack percentage in 3-0 victory against Mississippi Valley State
ITTA BENA, MS --The Jackson State volleyball team recorded a .446 hitting percentage on the way to a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-8, 25-15) over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes Friday on the road at Harrison HPER Complex. The victory improved the Lady Tigers' record to 3-11 overall and 2-1...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Knocks off Alcorn 2-0
LORMAN, -- Jackson State got goals from Maya-Joy Thompson and Sage Magruder in a 2-0 shutout victory against Alcorn Friday (Sept. 30) on the road at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium. Jackson State improved to 3-6-1 overall and 2-0-1 in SWAC action with the win. How it Happened.
footballscoop.com
Watch: Deion Sanders delivers key message to Jackson State Tigers ahead of team's open date
In much the way a parent pleads with his or her children before a weekend event such as a prom, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders issued a similar message of safety and smart decision-making ahead of the Tigers' open-date weekend. Sanders' Jackson State squad has climbed firmly inside the...
No. 7 Kentucky fumbles game away against No. 14 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 on Saturday. Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, […]
Deadspin
In what multiverse could Shedeur Sanders win the Heisman?
Deion Sanders is a master of self-promotion. Whether it was his Primetime or Neon Deion personas, he is a bonified gridiron influencer. Those personas have blended these days into Coach Prime and his dad duties. The Jackson State coach’s new passion project has been building an HBCU powerhouse spearheaded by his starting quarterback — and son — Shedeur Sanders.
WLBT
The End Zone: The #1 Bulldogs stay undefeated, take the top spot in Region 3-6a over Warren Central
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle for the top spot in Region 3 of MHSAA 6a football between the undefeated and #1 Brandon Bulldogs at the undefeated #6 Warren Central Vikings headlined week 7 of Mississippi high school football. To see the full list of scores, click here. #1 Brandon...
WAPT
Alcorn celebrates 150 years with gala
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University celebrated 150 years with a gala on Saturday. The event was held at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds raised from the event benefit scholarships, staff and students, as well as research and programming. 16 WAPT's Troy Johnson emceed the event. R&B singer Charlie...
Banks Award More Than $36K to Jackson, Mississippi Nonprofit
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank and Trustmark National Bank. Several of the banks joined FHLB Dallas this week to award the grants during a ceremonial check presentation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005941/en/ Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED) received $36,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds from BankPlus, Cadence Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Origin Bank, Trustmark National Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
WLBT
Alcorn State University President shares accomplishments and future plans for the campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Felecia Nave said, “we’re hitting above our weight class. Because we believe in our students. We believe in what Alcorn State University has to offer.”. Dr. Felecia Nave is part of the historic 150 years of Alcorn State University. She is the first...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
nationalblackguide.com
Alfred Street Baptist Church Designates $1 Million to Jackson State Univ. to Support Water Crisis
Mission Division will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, MS, which began in late August 2022. When the city of Jackson water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and issued a boil water notice,...
mississippicir.org
Clarion Ledger, MCIR investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that extensive testing of Jackson's beleaguered water system revealed a tiny portion of the city had lead in its water, but smaller-scale independent testing by the Clarion Ledger and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting suggests that elevated lead results could be more widespread. At...
Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys. Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
WAPT
'The future of the world is in some of these classrooms,' Emmy-winning actress says at JSU event
JACKSON, Miss. — One of the stars of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" was in Jackson Thursday for a fundraising event. Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke during Jackson State University's annual Mary E. Peoples Scholarship luncheon — her first speaking engagement since she won an Emmy for her role as teacher Barbara Howard in the show.
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
WAPT
JPS celebrates schools with A rankings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public School officials celebrated the district's success after the release of the Mississippi Department of Education's accountability ratings. JPS went from a D rating in the 2019-2020 academic year to a C rating for the 2021-2022 academic year. The accountability ratings are based on factors like test scores and graduation rates.
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
