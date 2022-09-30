Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Cash Byers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cash Byers joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday, Sept. 30. An authentic Texas singer/songwriter, Byers got his start in College Station with his band Big Valley. He describes their music as a mix of blues, folk and Americana. He performed his...
KBTX.com
Enhance your gameday style with help from Aggieland Oufitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football Team is ready to BTHO Mississippi State this weekend. This gameday, dress your best by visiting Aggieland Outfitters. You can visit the Aggieland Outfitters locations on University Drive and George Bush Drive Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardner : Growing your own loofah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The loofah is a popular shower tool used by people all over the world, and now you can save yourself a trip to the store by learning how to grow one in your very own backyard. “You can grow these yourself, they’re fun as long as...
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station man wins national award for his work with OnRamp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jeremy Smith, the General Manager of Christian Brothers Automotive in Bryan and College Station, is being recognized at a national level. He was chosen out of all the Christian Brothers Automotive employees across the country to receive the Lighthouse Award. One employee in their organization wins this annual award for being a light to their community through selfless service that goes beyond the job.
KBTX.com
Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
KBTX.com
Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival. Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.
KBTX.com
Texas Lions Camp fall festival hosted at Santa’s Wonderland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community came together at Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday to help children with disabilities. The Texas Lions Camp along with Brazos Valley Lions Clubs gathered for their second fall festival to raise money to help send kids to camp. “My personal belief is that...
KBTX.com
OnRamp to host carwash fundraiser to help families obtain reliable transportation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -To help further its mission of helping families obtain dependable transportation, the nonprofit OnRamp will host its 2nd annual car wash fundraiser Saturday. For a donation to OnRamp not only will drivers receive a stellar car wash from volunteers but they’ll also receive a free tire...
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan
Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan. The 17th annual heritage festival hosted by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History kicks off with marathon.
KBTX.com
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
Bryan College Station Eagle
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,499,000
This STUNNING new home nestled on a secluded 7.76-acre cul-de-sac that features an idyllic setting, manicured grounds and private 2-acre stocked pond. The custom 5,572SF 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is impeccably designed flaunting a standing seam metal roof, fully insulated 3 car garage, and custom wood accents throughout. Stained concrete floors carry you through the home and an expansive living room presenting 26’ vaulted ceilings, a full masonry fireplace with steel surround, and Massive Windsor windows invite in copious natural light. The kitchen showcases custom Kent Moore cabinets, Quartz counter tops, a butler’s pantry, appliance garage, and top of the line Monogram appliances. Enjoy the Master Suite with patio access, his and hers walk-in closets, an oversized soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The hand-crafted catwalk allows access to two upstairs bedrooms with en-suite baths and a game room. A separated office offers privacy, built in cabinetry, and outdoor access. From the versatile indoor/outdoor party room, step outside into an entertainer’s paradise with a covered patio, fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a pool/spa area with swim up bar. The detached guest house barndo is 1,000SF 2BR/1BA with a full masonry fireplace, stately vaulted ceilings, and a fully equipped kitchen. Attached carport, 1,625SF insulated shop with rollup doors, & a 40’X20’ lean plus 25'X25' car port, perfect for all of your toys. This is a once in a lifetime dream home!
KBTX.com
Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive. In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”
KBTX.com
Mary Branch Elementary celebrate Hispanic heritage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff at Mary Branch Elementary celebrated Hispanic heritage with a family-friendly public event on Friday. The celebration featured cultural displays, displays by local artist, food vendors and performances by both students and local organizations. This is the first year that Mary Branch Elementary School had hosted the event.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station ISD’s choir students!. Twenty-three members of the A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 accolades. Five additional choristers were named as alternates, while 16 of the 23 All-Region selections also qualified for...
KBTX.com
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
KBTX.com
FAA looking for College Station community response on Amazon Drone delivery program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Agency is looking for feedback from College Station residents regarding the Amazon Drone delivery location planned for the midtown area. The FAA is looking to create an environmental assessment about the potential impact of their approval for the drone delivery program. College Station...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian falls to Legacy Prep 28-21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was trying to stop a two-game losing streak as they welcomed Legacy Prep to town. The Eagles had a promising first few drives with Tyler Prince recovering a forced fumble. Prince would then line up on offense and rush for a touchdown. Legacy Prep...
